Ethereal beauty of Boga Lake

Explorer

Faria Hossain
06 June, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 01:47 pm

All of us always look forward to our vacations. We always plan to take a journey during our extended vacations every year, and this time we decided to go to some hill area. The mountain peaks are merely a visual delight to all of us. It is a wonderful spot to be because of the cool weather and wonderful breeze. It was wonderful to be there because of the lushly green mountains and lovely flora. 

While deciding where we should go, my parents and a few of their friends recommended Boga Lake. We ultimately agreed that we would travel there because it is one of the lovely lakes which is situated above 1246 feet from the sea level. Boga Lake is the most picturesque natural lake in Bangladesh, and it is located 18 kilometers from Ruma Upazila's administrative center in Bandarban District. Numerous mythological tales about the lake's origin motivate young people and thrill seekers to trek from Ruma to discover this wonderful natural reservoir of blue waters.

From Komlapur Railway Station, we first traveled to Chattogram Railway Station. Then, we traveled by route to Ruma Upazila, from which point we headed for Boga Lake. We started our trip in a unique kind of vehicle. The road journey was more than amazing, we all thoroughly relished it. The highly skilled driver of that car had to drive with more care because the road was not as smooth and simple to travel. The driver also provided us with information about various regions and the native people who resided there.

On the way to Boga Lake

After reaching Boga lake, we cannot believe our own eyes. The main attraction of it was mountain summits covered in dense bamboo forests surround the lake on three sides. The natural blue water has the all beauty, truly it was a treat for our eyes. Also, one thing to mention that those who lives near the lake is aware of the cleanliness of that area. None can make dirty that place, the visitors have to be conscious about that. Mostly Bawm people lives there. The area is even more beautiful because of the calm and peaceful ambiance. The locals are very pleasant and welcoming. In this place, people's lives are as clean and tranquil as the water of Boga Lake. The best part about Boga Lake is its unspoiled beauty because the accommodations, especially for families, are subpar and the roads aren't in great shape. Mother Nature is still guarding it against human interference.

Boga Lake

When we started to get back to our resort in Ruma from the Boga Lake, we also visited some of places. We first had lunch in Munlai Para, which is regarded as the cleanest village in the hilly regions. We ate fresh rui fish, rice, salad, and chicken curry. The meal was overly delicious. They served us fresh pineapple after we finished our meal. After our refreshment at the Munlai para, we visited a market run by the Bawm Tribes and purchased two three pieces which were made by them.

Munlai para

Without a doubt, this lake's unparalleled beauty has led to comparisons to paradise in other places. This is the reason why despite its hard communication system, this lake still draws hundreds of tourists from the locals and international nations. If you want to experience the wonders of nature as well, make reservations for a trip to Boga Lake and take in its breathtaking majesty.

boga lake

