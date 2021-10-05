Enjoy the sun, sea and sand at Royal Tulip Sea Pearl Beach Resort

Nestled in the heart of nature along the world's longest natural sandy beach, the Royal Tulip Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa in Cox's Bazar is spread over 15 acres.

The massive property boasts of 493 splendid rooms and suites with breath-taking sea and hill views and the lavishly designed rooms offer ultimate comfort.

The resort is blessed with the best of nature and it provides a relieving experience, surrounded by tranquillity.

The Royal Tulip Cox's Bazar provides two swimming pools: One is exclusively for female guests and the common pool is the biggest outdoor pool in Cox's Bazar.

While talking to The Business Standard, AGM Navid Ahsan Chowdhury shared how the spectacular resort and its pool of highly-trained staff try to create the best experience for its guests.

A traveller at heart, he also gives credit to his team members for working relentlessly to ensure the guests have unforgettable moments at the Royal Tulip Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa.

On Royal Tulip's typical customer base, he said, "We enjoy loyalty from all possible business segments. Whether they are corporate travellers, weekend holiday makers, beach enthusiasts, expatriates, diplomats, government officials, or destination wedding guests, the resort is appreciated by leisure seekers across all areas of business."

He explained that couples and families with children particularly like the location and the water park is the only amusement park and the best in the region that offers exciting rides and other attractions.

The resort's unique attraction, the water park

There are tennis and badminton courts too, along with a 5D movie hall, billiard room, and an amphitheatre.

"Each guest looks for a different yet personalised experience. Moreover, the resort's unique location, which is away from the hustle and bustle of city life, gives an added advantage for those wishing to spend time close to nature," he added.

Navid Ahsan Chowdhury, AGM, Royal Tulip Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa

For those looking to explore Cox's Bazar in a different way, the resort offers an exciting array of activities like swimming, parasailing, jet skiing, and deep sea fishing.

If you want to spend some quiet time, you can also sit at the beach and enjoy the view.

The resort has a dedicated travel desk with well informed and experienced travel managers. The travel packages include a day-trip to the pristine St Martin's Island, the exquisite Moheshkhali Island, and a half-day marine drive tour to Teknaf and a tour to the Buddhist Temple in Ramu.

"Apart from these popular trips, we often organise adventure packages such as hiking, Asian elephant spot adventure trips at the wildlife sanctuary, and kayaking in Reju Khal, a mountainous canal that flows through the Bay of Bengal," Navid Ahsan informed us.

Our next question to him was, "What is the one dish that guests have to try when at Royal Tulip?"

"Our selection of restaurants and bars will leave anyone spoiled for choice with five specialty restaurants, a multi-cuisine all-day dining with indoor and alfresco seating, two well-stocked bars and lounge, an ice-cream parlour, and a juice bar," he replied.

The well stocked and beautifully lit bliss bar

However, if he had to suggest one particular dish, he would want guests to try the grilled local lobster in the Fish and Grill restaurant. The lobsters are fresh and locally sourced.

Other than that, Navid believes that the spicy crab masala will make anyone miss Royal Tulip Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa long after they leave!

"Our guests enjoy the sun, sea and sand, and the delightful flavours of local and international cuisines curated by our excellent chefs provide an exotic culinary experience," he said.

According to the AGM, the Covid-19 pandemic has been the most challenging phase for the hospitality business throughout the world and they were no exception. But they managed to pull through due to the influx of domestic tourists.

"The second half of 2021 was dominated by the delta variant and this will continue to dominate the hospitality business till the third quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter will hopefully be a better phase as the vaccination ratio will be much higher and the government will allow businesses to operate with conditions attached. The scenario might change positively in 2022 for the global and regional hospitality industry," the expert opined.

As someone with twenty years of expertise in the hospitality sector and who has been internationally trained, educated, and employed, Navid's first city of choice is Paris in terms of food, history, and fashion.

"I had the opportunity to live in many countries and many cities throughout my career in hospitality, hence Paris would be the city on top of my list. Paris maintains its importance, character, and charm, for all three of the above mentioned areas. Every boulevard has its own historical persona, whether it is the Latin Quarter, La Grande Arch, or the Opéra Bastille," he said.

He further added that when in Paris, one should also indulge in Parisian street food, which offers traditional French items like crêpes as well as Middle Eastern specialties like falafel.

The specious presidential suite

However, his favourite city for work and play is Sylhet. "Sylhet is one of the smallest cities in the country, but the combination of nature and well-designed structures make this land a perfect home for living and working. It is geographically privileged with many nature based tourist attractions and most of these are just outside of the city, which takes up to an hour or less to reach."

Why not book the next weekend or the upcoming Puja holidays at the Royal Tulip Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa to spend a grand time with your loved ones? Details are available at www.seapearlcoxsbazar.com.