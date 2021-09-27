Countries you can visit without quarantine

As the Covid-19 pandemic is slowing down, many countries around the world have opened up borders, reducing restrictions for international travellers.

Still you may be wondering whether any country is allowing entry without quarantine.

Get ready to pack your bags and explore new places as we embark on the journey to unravel the top destinations you can travel to without quarantine.

Currently, there are more than 90 countries that are allowing travellers a quarantine-free travel.

You can explore a few of the countries here-

United Arab Emirates

Travellers going to Dubai are allowed to enter with no-arrival quarantine but they should be able to meet certain requirements.

All travellers must have a valid insurance policy and have a health declaration before takeoff.

Besides, all passengers will undergo health screening and mandatory quarantine if they test positive Covid-19.

Lebanon

Travellers all over the world are welcomed to visit Lebanon and exempted from quarantine, and travellers who are fully vaccinated no longer need a negative PCR test announced by the country's health minister.

Croatia

Croatia, with over 1,200 islands and islets, is recognised for having some of Europe's most beautiful beaches, as well as ancient Roman ruins, castles, and secluded coves.

Travellers from Cyprus, India, Russia, and the United Kingdom must produce a negative PCR test certificate obtained within 48 hours before entering the nation.

Those who have been completely vaccinated (the final dose must be given at least 14 days prior to travel) and have recovered from the coronavirus illness are now permitted to visit Croatia. Those with a negative Covid-19 PCR test result that is less than 72 hours old and a RAT test result that is less than 48 hours old are also welcome.

Egypt

Egypt, with its mummies, temples, Pharaohs, and pyramids, is a treasure mine for adventurers and casual travellers. There are currently no nations that are prohibited from entering Egypt.

All incoming travellers arriving in the country from abroad need to fill in a health declaration form. Unvaccinated travellers must submit a negative RT-PCR test report taken at a maximum of 72 hours before their flight departure. Fully vaccinated passengers are exempted from testing and quarantine requirements.

France

France is certainly one of the most frequently visited tourist destinations in the world, with picturesque lavender fields, renowned monuments and architecture, fairy-tale castles, and charming countryside. You can now go to France without any quarantine restrictions if you are vaccinated.

After demonstrating their completely vaccinated status at the airport and purchasing a Health Pass, vaccinated travellers can visit the Louvre, the Palace of Versailles, wine regions, beaches, and a variety of other sites in France. Unvaccinated visitors, on the other hand, may or may not be compelled to enter quarantine, depending on their country of origin.

Ireland

Ireland is a place to visit not only for its beauty and history, but also for its lively atmosphere. Green fields and moss-covered walls that seem impossibly vibrant, quiet lakes and hilltop walks that will enchant you. The country is now accessible to visitors and leisure travellers from all around the world.

Before departure, you must complete a Passenger Locator Form. All visitors must have valid proof of vaccination or recovery, or provide proof of a negative RT-PCR result from a test performed within 72 hours of their entry into the country.

Maldives

Maldives, another well-known Indian Ocean archipelago famed for beautiful, laid-back luxury holidays, has ambitious plans to vaccinate tourists after the local population has been inoculated. Currently, the fragmented country is accepting visitors without requiring those who have been inoculated to quarantine (provided they are travelling to an island where 60 percent of the population are fully vaccinated).

For all unvaccinated travellers, a negative PCR certificate, obtained not more than 96 hours before the departure, is still required. Passengers must fill out a "Traveller Health Declaration" at least 24 hours before their flight.

The government is counting largely on the fact that tourists like to lounge and unwind in their own private over-water huts and villas. The majority of the islands, however, can be visited.

Switzerland

Switzerland is a nation adored by holidaymakers and all travellers alike, with gorgeous scenery studded with towering castles, surrounded by lovely scenic lakes, and not to mention the scrumptious Swiss chocolates. All overseas travellers are now welcome to enter the country. Prior to departure, all incoming travellers must complete the entrance form at swissplf.admin.ch.

There is presently no requirement for anyone entering Switzerland to undergo quarantine. You must provide a negative PCR test done within 72 hours before departure if you are not completely immunized. Many health-related checks at the border are waived for people who are completely immunized. At private meetings with other fully vaccinated persons, you do not need to maintain a social distance or wear a mask.

Germany

Travellers, who are vaccinated, can travel to Germany without any quarantine.

Travellers should complete a Digital Registration Form, filling out their vaccination details and printed copy of the form for boarding.

Children that are not yet allowed for vaccination must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test.

Turkey

Turkey, the fairytale nation of beautiful chapels and emerald hills, turquoise lagoons and beaches, vibrant resorts, and quaint small towns, is now available to visitors from all over the world. Travellers from Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, Nepal, or Sri Lanka, regardless of vaccination status, must produce a negative PCR test result acquired within 72 hours prior to arrival in Turkey.

All tourists must fill out a Turkey Entrance Form 72 hours prior to departure and may be subjected to PCR testing once they arrive in Turkey. Vaccinated tourists who were inoculated at least 14 days prior to their arrival in Turkey are exempted from testing and quarantine.

Russia

Russia has now expanded its list of countries for international tourism. Travellers going to Russia must provide a printed copy of their negative Covid-19 PCR test result that is issued 3 days before arrival. Quarantine is required only if a passenger has any symptoms of Covid-19.

Spain

Spain is accepting fully vaccinated travellers from around the world. Negative Covid-19 test is also a requirement that is taken 72 hours before their arrival. Travellers need to complete a health control form within 48 hours before their departure. QR code will be generated after completing the form and the QR Code will be shown before boarding, and also to health check upon arrival in Spain.

Thailand (Phuket)

Travellers can visit Thailand and enjoy quarantine-free travel if they provide proof of their 1st and 2nd dose of vaccine in the origin country before traveling to Phuket. Visitors should provide a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure, must obtain a certificate of entry, and have valid Covid travel insurance with a minimum policy of $100,000.

