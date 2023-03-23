The beauty of our port city, Chattogram

Chattogram is the second biggest city of Bangladesh though historically, it is much older than the capital Dhaka. I have been to many cities in many countries, but every time I think of Chattogram, I become nostalgic. The port city certainly has its own charm.

Photo: Aneek Chanda

The new, developed city with skyscrapers and shopping malls was once an important hub for revolutionaries. The Pahartali European Club was the place where Pritilata Waddedar and her team led an armed attack against the British in 1932. This historical landmark and its significance is highly overlooked.

Photo: Aneek Chanda

The last time I went to Chattogram, one of my friends took me to P K Sen Road in Firingi Bazar near Sadarghat. There was a building, which was once known as the tallest building in the city. It did not look very high to me now, but the 132-year old building still retained its beautiful balconies and rooftop.

Photo: Aneek Chanda

The next iconic structure I visited was the Chandanpura Mosque, which is known for its multiple domes and minarets in bright colours. The design reminded me of the onion domes in Russia. The mosque was renovated in 1952. This is clearly an attractive spot for tourists.

After visiting all these historial places, I was thirsty for a sip of tea under the open sky. So, I went to the CRB area, which is known as the lungs of the city. The greenery here is truly wonderful. I sat under a giant banyan tree which had small food kiosks all around. A pleasant breeze was blowing and it was a good resting spot for me.

My next destination was the holy shrine of Bayezid Bostami in the Oxygen area. The shrine is famous for having some endangered turtles. These are also considered holy by visitors who regularly feed them fruits etc.

Photo: Aneek Chanda

Although I usually avoid red meat, if you come to Chattogram, you must taste the mezbani beef. This item requires more than 100 spices to bring out the unique savoury flavour.

There was a time when authentic mezbani beef was only cooked during special programmes. But now there are quite a few restaurants who sell it.

The Dastagir Hotel and Restaurant in Andarqilla sells beef nehari from 5am. By 6am, it is finished. I personally went two days in a row, and missed the food both times. On the third day however, I got to taste a bowl full of this delicacy.

Photo: Aneek Chanda

Wherever I go, my first task is to find a bookstore, preferably the old ones. Although the Batighor book store in Jamal Khan Road is not very old, it still is a nice place for bilbliophiles. The architecture is unique as the whole store is designed like a ship.

When you can't go to Cox's Bazar, you should visit the Patenga Beach in Chattogram. Locals and tourists come here every day to watch a breathtaking sunset. The beach, although not as tranquil as before, is not far from the city.

When I was younger, I would not leave Chattogram without tasting the faluda at Liberty and the chicken jhaal fry at Sarah Restaurant. This time, however, I was aware of my calorie intake.

Photo: Aneek Chanda

These are some of the places in the port city I could cover in a weekend, but it is always nice to stay here for a few more days, walk among the old areas, visit the bazaars, and the green Chattogram University campus.

Photo: Aneek Chanda

If you get more time, you can visit the Patharghata Catholic Church and Shah Amanat Bridge. The latter looks particularly stunning at night.