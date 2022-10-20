Beautiful beaches you must visit in Chattogram

Chattogram, the port city and second largest city in the country, is widely famous for its natural beauty. Among the many tourist attractions, Chattogram is extremely popular for its beautiful beaches, namely Patenga Beach, Parki Beach, Guliakhali Beach, Banshkhali Beach, Banshbaria Beach and Akilpur Beach. If you are visiting Chattogram, you must visit these beautiful seashores.

Patenga Beach

Located 14km south of the port city, Patenga sea beach is the most popular one for its easy communication and architectural beauty. The beach is very close to the Naval Academy of Bangladesh Navy and Shah Amanat International Airport.

The Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) has recently built a five-km-long walkway along the beach to give a modern look to the popular tourist spot.

Besides the sandy beaches, visitors enjoy the sight of the sunset through small and large ships anchored on the port channel while sitting on the colourful blocks paved along the walkway. The place becomes even more aesthetic after sunset when the lights along the walkway and on the docked ships are switched on.

While visiting this beach, tourists can have the delicate taste of street foods at the makeshift shops, set up on the other side of the walkway.

One can hire a CNG-driven auto-rickshaw or get on a bus (No-10) to reach Patenga Sea Beach from the GEC Intersection of the port city.

Parki Beach

Parki Beach, the second on the list of beautiful beaches, is situated at the coast of Anwara upazila of Chattogram district.

Situated 20km away from the city, it is popular for its wide sandy beach and array of shrubbery trees along the beach. Like any other sandy beach in the world, tourists here can have a bath in the seawater.

There are buses from the city's Karnaphuli Bridge area to go to Parki beach. One can also hire a CNG-run auto-rickshaw to reach the location from the city.

Guliakhali Beach

Guliakhali sea beach, situated in Sitakunda upazila of the district and 40 kilometres away from the city, is one of the most distinctive beaches in the country.

Surrounded by a mangrove forest and covered in green grass, the beach looks like a combination of hundreds of tiny islands. There is also a sandy beach at the end of the grassy beach.

Apart from enjoying the sunset from the grassy beach, tourists can also have a boat ride in the Sandwip Channel through the canal beside the beach.

If anyone is coming from Dhaka to visit Guliakhali Beach, it would be advisable to get down from the bus at Sitakunda and take a CNG-run auto-rickshaw to reach the beach.

Banshkhali Beach

Banshkhali beach is the second longest sea beach in the country after Cox's Bazar. About 40km south of Chattogram city, the natural beach is about 35km long, starting from the estuary of the River Sangu in the north and in the east, the long stretch of undulating hills located between Banshkhali and Satkania-Lohagara. In recent years, the beach has become a popular tourist destination.

There are many beach points developed, like Khankhanabad, Kadamrasul, Baharchara, Ratnapur, Katariya and Gondamara. Among them, Khankhanabad, Baharchara and Ratnapur points have been the most popular ones.

The sandy beach, high waves, refreshing and quiet environment of the beach and surrounding nature is ready to offer you a memorable outing.

To reach Banshkhali Beach, first you have to take a bus from Bahaddarhat or Shah Amanat Bridge to the Gunagari area of Banshkhali. From there you will have to hire a CNG-run auto-rickshaw to reach different points of the beach.

Banshbaria Beach

Banshbaria Beach, another popular tourist destination in Sitakund, is about 30km away from the port city. The beach initially became popular for a wooden jetty built on the beach through the channel for commuters to board boats to Sandwip. Later, the wide sandy beach with its shrubbery started attracting tourists from around the country.

Tourists can get on a bus (No-8 or 17) from the city's AK Khan Intersection to reach Banshbaria Bazar and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw from there to reach the beach.

Akilpur Beach

Akilpur Beach is one of the latest additions to the tourism of Chattogram which is widely popular among local tourists. It is situated on the coast of the Chhoto Kumira area, about 25km away from the city.

Though it does not have wide sandy beaches, the curved embankment staffed with concrete blocks attracts tourists. One can board a bus (No-8 or 17) from AK Khan Intersection to reach Chhoto Kumira and a CNG-driven auto-rickshaw from there to reach the beach.