Dhaka shivers

Being a tropical country that has been affected by the adversities of climate change, in Bangladesh, the rhythm of life is often set to the sweltering beat of relentless summer.

Yet the capital Dhaka is currently experiencing an unexpected twist in its weather narrative as mid-January passes on.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Known for its scorching summers that leave residents yearning for respite, Dhaka is now grappling with a rare phenomenon – a winter chill that has sent temperatures plummeting below 20 degrees Celsius.

Photo: Nayem Ali

As the city adapts to this unusual cold embrace, its people, particularly the marginalised and vulnerable, find themselves ensnared in a struggle against the biting cold.

Photo: Nayem Ali

For a city accustomed to the oppressive heat that defines most of the year, the sudden plunge in temperatures has caught Dhaka off guard.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Bangladesh will be facing a challenging weather scenario as meteorologists predict heavy rainfall coupled with an intensified cold in the coming days. The maximum temperature in the city was 18.1 degrees Celsius yesterday.

Meanwhile, today's lowest temperature is supposed to be 14.8 degrees Celsius, according to the latest forecast bulletin from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Photo: Nayem Ali

The chill in the air is palpable, penetrating the very fabric of daily life in a metropolis that is more accustomed to seeking refuge from the heat than bundling up against the cold.

Streets once filled with the sounds of honking horns and the vibrant chaos of urban life are now hushed, as residents don layers of clothing in an attempt to ward off the unfamiliar cold.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Yet the constant companion in the city's alleys, the tongs – street-side tea shops, along with hot snack sellers thrive as the denizens take to the indulgences to both celebrate and survive the cold weather.

Photo: Nayem Ali

While the cold has affected everyone, the plight of the poor and ill is particularly pronounced.

Dhaka's slums, where families are forced with precarious living conditions, are now grappling with the added challenge of staying warm.

Photo: Nayem Ali

The scarcity of proper housing and heating facilities exacerbates the vulnerability of these communities, leaving them exposed to the harsh realities of a winter they are ill-prepared to face.

Increase in respiratory illnesses among the elderly and children underscores the health risks posed by the cold.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Overcrowded and under-resourced medical facilities are grappling with a surge in patients seeking relief from cold-related ailments.

As Dhaka grapples with this unexpected shift in weather patterns, the city is also experiencing a cultural metamorphosis.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Winter festivals are now becoming an integral part of Dhaka's social calendar as well as at individual level in many cases.

Outdoor concerts, art exhibitions, and winter-themed markets are cropping up across the city, turning the once unbearable chill into a reason for celebration.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Winter chill, though harsh on some, has brought forth a sense of solidarity among its residents.

Navigates an uncharted territory, the juxtaposition of struggle and celebration paints a poignant picture of a city in transition.

Photo: Nayem Ali

As Dhaka, with its centuries-old history and a population bursting with vitality, shivers in the grasp of an unexpected winter the city reveals a different side - one less accustomed to the relentless heat and more attuned to the ebb and flow of an unanticipated cold spell.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Dhaka is a city that rarely experiences the chill of winter, the cold weather is not merely about enduring the cold - it is learning to adapt and finding strength in the warmth of community spirit that transcends the temperature on the thermometer.