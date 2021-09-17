In a conversation with Nubaysha Islam, winner of UPU 2021

To educate young people about the importance of the postal sector, the Universal Postal Union (UPU) launched the International Letter-Writing Competition (ILWC) in 1971 as an official UPU initiative.

Participants in the annual competition, which is now attended by more than 1.2 million people worldwide, are encouraged to write letters on an assigned theme. This year it was suggested that participants write a letter to a family member about their experience with Covid-19.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2021, the UPU hosted its 50th international letter-writing contest. All of their participating member countries have consistently encouraged youth to improve their literacy skills and focus on a particular subject.

The competition is a great way to promote literacy among youth and contributes to the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda.

In a chit-chat with The Business Standard, Nubaysha opened up many interesting facts about her.

In a family of three, Nubaysha was born and raised in Sylhet. She has been studying in Anandaniketan since 2019.

"I am the typical shy introvert type of person who would read books in between classes," said Nubaysa.

Nubaysha has no siblings. Although people are convinced that she has a newborn sister. The 14-year-old made it clear that the letter was written to a fictitious character created by her.

Her mom is a teacher, and her dad works at Bangladesh Bank. "Growing up, my parents have always been like a friend to me. And they are the ones who do all the hard work for me. So anything I achieve the credit is theirs," said Nubaysha.

In question how she came to know about this Universal Postal Union's letter-writing competition, the winner replied, "It goes back in 2016. I was in third grade and not eligible for this competition. One of my seniors and a family friend had won first place in all of Bangladesh and even got a special mention internationally. That's when I came to know about this competition. And her winning was always an inspiration for me. And I will always be thankful to her."

The Business Standard wanted to know about her story of the competition and her thought behind writing this letter to a fictional character like: her baby sister. In response to that, the genius 14-year old impressively elaborated her thoughts.

She described, "For most of us, it's the first time we have experienced something so haunting - a pandemic. And such catastrophes have also been seen previously. Many of the people I knew were expecting amidst this whole Covid situation. And that's when it came to my mind. When thought logically, this person I am writing to will probably read this letter in the future. Hopefully, Covid would be eradicated by that time. But these children who'll be grown-up wouldn't know how scary everything felt at the beginning as we had known the idea what was happening and why was it happening."

She added, "I wanted my fictional character to know the struggle from a first-hand account. The main aim was to tell her that I didn't lose hope even in these excruciating times. And a reminder that she also should not (if faced with hard situations). Besides, I wanted to aware the next generation that all these were happening because of us humans. I slightly cautioned her that we should never hurt nature as it could enrage her. So basically, this letter would be a guide to this young person reading it."

The winner teenager was asked about her feelings after winning the competition. "To be honest, I participated out of curiosity. I'm one that pessimistic person who never gets their hopes up. But somewhere, I knew I badly wanted a position nationally (The second runner up, maybe?) But this international achievement - that was NEVER in my thoughts," she responded.

She first got to know about this around 9Th August. But the dilemma was, UPU had informed that Nubaysha got the first place, and they took it as the national one.

Nubaysha said, "I was ecstatic. But it was the next morning we learned that it was - not only nationally - but also internationally." " Now, you would expect that I was over the moons." Nubaysha anticipated from TBS.

Then she cleared our confusion and said, "Well, I wasn't. I mean, I couldn't believe it. My parents were constantly trying to convince me that it was confirmed. But being the pessimistic person, I couldn't believe it."

"All on a while before the public announcement, all that roamed in my mind was – maybe it's a misunderstanding; maybe they mistook me for someone else," Nubaysha gasped in her thoughts.

Nubaysha's very proud parents had already informed all their close relatives. Seeing how happy they were made her cry. "Not tears of happiness, but I was scared that it would turn out to be someone else and everybody would be disappointed," said Nubaysha.

But lo and behold she finally got to hear her own name on the day of the announcement. This was a strong dose of motivation for her. And now she believes that if worked hard and have trust in our abilities, anything is possible!

Writing a handwritten letter was a new experience to her. But she always fancied handwritten letters. Nubaysha said, "I feel they are much more meaningful. I had gifted one of my nephews some books and to thank me he wrote a letter. And it was the cutest thing. This competition changed my perspective on letters. I always thought they were unnecessary but it turns out nothing can change the power of handwritten letters. It gives us more freedom."

The 2021 winner of the letter-writing competition of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), Nubaysha Islam's advice for the young kids like her dreaming to get an international position in UPU handwritten letter competition would be, Having trust in one's own and write what you actually believe in.

She advised others not to participate only because of securing a position, that shouldn't be the only aim. One should give one's best and do everything honestly.