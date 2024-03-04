Women’s Day gift guide: Tokens of appreciation

Nurturing mothers, responsible daughters, reliable friends, inspiring bosses, diligent employees and more– the women in our lives are always there for us in one way or another. But what we do not see is the pressure they face in constantly juggling all these roles.

Women's Day is the perfect opportunity to show our appreciation for them and all they do. No matter what you give them as a gift, it may never be enough to express how important they are in our lives; however, these gifts might come close.

Kindle Paperwhite

Kindles are the top pick for the girls who love to read. If they do not have one yet already, then it is definitely on their wishlist. This e-reader is almost an essential for every reader, especially if they have a busy lifestyle.

Photo: Collected

Imagine reading 'War and Peace' and compressing the behemoth of a book into a palm-sized tab. This device is about as big as your hand and weighs almost nothing, making it easy to slip into your purse and read on the go. It has an e-ink display, which makes it easier on the eyes for those who love to stay immersed for hours on end in a book. What further elevates the reading experience is the option to adjust brightness, allowing you to read in the dark.

So, whether it is for reading during leisure time or to help catch up with reading from school or work, the e-reader will make her life a lot easier.

Price: Starts from Tk19,500

Where to buy: https://www.facebook.com/bookexpressbd

Menstrual cup

One of the more difficult parts of women's lives is having to navigate through their responsibilities while suffering from period cramps, mood swings, nausea, and more.

Photo: Collected

While period cramps are hard to eliminate, menstrual cups can help take out a lot of the pain and hassle of periods. In contrast to the traditional pads, menstrual cups are much less irritating. They are less prone to accidents and have a longer wear time.

But what takes the cake is their eco-friendliness. As menstrual cups are reusable, they cut out the environmental waste of pads and save more money in the long run.

Price: Tk950

Where to buy: Antobihin

Aarong Intense Care Gift Basket

When you are working twice as hard, juggling between work, education and family, there is little time and energy left at the end of the day for yourself. Many hardworking girls will be able to relate to this all-consuming fatigue.

Photo: Collected

If you want to find a gift that'll help give her a revitalising boost, then Aarong's Intense Care Gift Basket is the way to go. The gift basket contains 100 gram packets of their Kaolin Clay Bathing Bar, Orange Peel Face Pack, Orange Peel Exfoliating Bathing Bar and Herbal Face Scrub. It also has a 200 ml container of their Sea Salt Body Scrub and a 200 ml bottle of shampoo.

Skin, body, hair — this package pretty much covers it all. This gift is practical and thoughtful, making it a great option for Women's Day.

Price: Tk1,000

Where to buy: Aarong outlets

Glamscape's press on nail set

Having pretty nails is quite tricky. In recent times, it has become trendy to have extra long, bedazzled nails. However, jobs that require a lot of typing or manual labour make it inconvenient.

Photo: Collected

On top of that, having nails professionally done is quite expensive. A simple set of acrylics can set you back Tk5,000, and a lot of people do not have that kind of money to spare on their nails.

Press on nails lets girls easily switch between natural, short and long nails. Glamscape takes this a step further by making press on nails affordable for frequent use. Their sets range from approximately Tk300 to Tk900, which is a huge difference from professional acrylics.

The brand offers sets in mirror chromes, cute patterns and different finishes. They even have options for children in adorable patterns.

Price: Starts from around Tk300

Where to buy: https://www.glamscape.com.bd/

Baggitude's Nomad Pro

If you want to find a good gift for the hardworking women in your life, then you will need something that strikes the perfect balance between function and fashion. A sleek laptop bag is a solid option to consider as it is useful and will uplift their work attire.

Photo: Collected

Baggitude's Nomad Pro is probably one of the best options among laptop bags due to its classy style. The laptop bag has genuine leather accents that make it look sophisticated while promising durability. It comes in different colours such as black, red, brown and more so you can choose what best suits her style.

Price: Tk1,850

Where to buy: https://www.facebook.com/Baggitude

