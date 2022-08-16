Which Nintendo Switch should you switch to?

Amid all the Playstation, Xbox, and PC news that we hear, none have been able to replace Nintendo's position in gamer culture. From being the one to revive the video game industry with Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Mario, they are still dominating the market with their latest iteration of the Nintendo Switch.

In many ways, Nintendo has shaped how we play video games, and they are not stopping anytime soon. So if you are pondering which Nintendo Switch is best for you, here is a breakdown of the biggest differences between the models.

Screen

The OLED screen has the upper hand over the other consoles. It has a vivid mode option for display, which gives you deeper blacks, and allows the colour to pop more. The difference is noticeable when you are playing a game with scenes set at night as it looks more lively.

The screen size of the Nintendo Switch OLED is 7 inches, whereas the standard Nintendo Switch has a 6.2-inch screen, and the Switch Lite only has a 5.5-inch screen.

Games

All three of the switches have the same hardware, so you can play all Switch games on any model you choose. However, the Switch Lite does not come with Joy-cons, which are essential for the multiplayer experience. If you want to play games that require Joy-cons to be strapped to your wrist like Just Dance, or 1-2-Switch, you have to shell out extra money.

Looks and Usability

The updated kickstand on the OLED model is far better than the regular Switch as it is sturdier and made of metal compared to the cheap plastic kickstand of the standard Switch.

Multiplayer games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe demand to be played in tabletop mode for the optimum experience, this makes the Switch Lite hard to use as it does not have a kickstand.

Furthermore, accessories for the standard Switch are the most accessible in the local market, so you will have an abundance of options to bedazzle your Switch no matter which one you pick.

Performance

The performance of the games on all three devices is the same. The three Switches have the same processor, a custom NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor, and 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM.

Price

The Switch Lite will cost around Tk21,000 to Tk21,500. The standard Switch costs around Tk28,000. And finally, the OLED model will cost around Tk38,000. When comparing the price, the OLED model is the most expensive, and the Switch Lite is the most affordable.

If you want the functionality of removable Joy-cons, and do not want to spend the extra cash on the OLED Switch, then the standard switch is the way to go. You can spend the money you will save to buy classics like Breath of Wild or Super Mario Odyssey.

If you think vibrant colours, deeper blacks, brightness, and a bigger screen are fundamental to your portable gaming experience, you can look into the Switch OLED. If you are on a budget and your gaming interests do not generally require the Joy-cons, then the Switch Lite is the way to go.

Where to buy: Gamespot Bangladesh and Exclusive Game Zone.