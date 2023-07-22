Weather the monsoon in style: Fashionable rain gear for the urban explorer

As the clouds gather and paint the world in a glistening hue, it is time to welcome the monsoon season with open arms and outfits to match.

Don't let the rain dampen your spirits or compromise your style.

From sleek raincoats that make a fashion statement to durable umbrellas that withstand the strongest gusts, we've curated a selection of must-have items that strike a perfect balance between practicality and style.

Hopefully, it will inspire you to navigate the urban streets and embrace the elements with these rain-ready essentials that are as functional as they are fashionable.

Transparent Umbrella from Miniso

In a world where fashion collides with functionality, Miniso's Transparent Stylish Umbrellas can be a must-have accessory for rainy days. Combining a unique transparent design with sturdy construction, these umbrellas offer both protection from the rain and while helping you make a statement.

The transparent PVC canopy provides a clear view while shielding you from the elements, allowing you to showcase your fashion-forward sensibilities.

The umbrella's durable frame, made of metal and fibreglass ribs, ensures stability even during gusty winds. With a waterproof canopy, you can stay dry and protected. Thanks to their lightweight and compact design the manual open and close mechanism is very convenient. Whether you're strolling through the city or attending an event, these umbrellas effortlessly complement any outfit.

Price: Tk399

Where to buy: Miniso

Quechua Raincut Raincoats

When it comes to fashion-forward rain gear, Quechua raincut raincoats are the epitome of style and functionality. With their sleek and modern aesthetics, these raincoats redefine rainy-day fashion, offering a wide range of designs to suit various tastes.

Crafted from high-quality waterproof materials with fully sealed seams, raincut raincoats ensure outstanding resistance against rain and moisture, keeping you dry even in the heaviest of downpours. Additional functional details such as adjustable cuffs and waist belts offer a customisable fit, while multiple pockets provide convenient storage options. The product prioritises comfort through the use of breathable linings and ventilation systems, delivering a pleasant wearing experience.

Price: Tk1,599

Where to buy: Decathlon BD

Quechua SH100 Waterproof Mid-ankle Boots

For outdoor enthusiasts seeking reliable waterproof footwear, the Quechua SH100 waterproof mid-ankle boots offer exceptional rain protection and durability. Featuring a waterproof upper and sealed seam, these boots provide dependable protection against rain and wet surfaces, ensuring dry and comfortable feet.

The warm and insulated lining provides cosiness even in chilly conditions, while the rugged sole with deep lugs offers excellent traction on slippery surfaces. Built with durability in mind, these boots feature reinforced toe caps and heel guards, making them suitable for rugged environments.The mid-ankle height provides added protection, and the comfortable fit and sleek design make them versatile for various outdoor activities.

Price: Tk4,999

Where to buy: Decathlon BD

Arctic Hunter B00478 Waterproof Backpack

The Arctic Hunter B00478 Waterproof Backpack sets a new standard for urban adventurers seeking reliable protection in all weather conditions. Crafted from high-quality, water-resistant materials with sealed seams, the Arctic Hunter City Hunter Series B00478 ensures unparalleled waterproof performance, keeping your belongings dry and safe.

The functional design offers ample storage space with multiple compartments and pockets for efficient organisation. The adjustable padded shoulder straps and back panel prioritise comfort, making it ideal for long commutes or travel.With its sleek and modern aesthetic, this backpack seamlessly blends style and functionality, making it versatile for various settings. Additional features, such as reflective strips for visibility, a built-in USB charging port, and a luggage strap, enhance its practicality.

Price: Tk2,650

Where to buy: Signature Shop BD

