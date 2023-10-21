Watch Out: 4 affordable ladies' watches that can start a conversation

In an era dominated by digital and smartwatches, the traditional charm of analog styles might appear overshadowed. However, for those who appreciate the essence of wearing a dial watch, it's an emotional attachment that no smart device can replace.

While some question the need for investing in a timepiece when a quick glance at a mobile screen suffices, they soon realise that a quality watch can serve as an excellent conversation starter. You might wonder, what's the fuss all about? Well for starters, a good wristwatch will get you noticed.

Throughout my childhood, I noticed my father's passion for watches, which he, intentionally or unintentionally, passed on to me. I took a bit of a liking to watches when I was in school. And now if I forget to wear one, it gives me the feeling that something is missing.

Here we are with selections of four affordable watches, which are simple yet sophisticated and can be a statement piece on any occasion.

Lexington Gold-Tone And Leather Watch by Michael Kors

Photo: Collected

Thinking about Michael Kors watches always gives people a picture of glitzy shiny stones and chain belt watches. But calm and mysterious as the stroke of midnight, the Lexington mid-sized watch adds dimension to your wrist.

Elegant and eye-catching, this style features a striking noir leather strap with a matching face tempered by sleek gold hardware, and the black dial has Roman numeral indexes. It is buckle fastening and easy to wear. This 38mm case with a 3-hand quartz movement watch is water resistant up to 10 ATM. If you have a budget of around Tk20,000, this watch can be a good grab for both professional and casual occasions.

Where to buy: Time Access, UBuy

Price: Tk20,000 (Approx)

Scarlette Mini Two-Tone Stainless Steel Watch by Fossil

Photo: Collected

If you are looking for a classic and elegant metal strap watch, then the Scarlette Mini watch is for you. A combination of gold and silver colour the stainless steel bracelet strap with a golden dial portrays that specific classic look. With a 32mm case size and water resistance of 5 ATM, the watch comes with a quartz movement.

A stainless steel watch is your best option if you want a refined timepiece with unsurpassed durability.

The double pusher foldover clasp helps to wear it like a bracelet. A small date displayed on the dial is one small yet important detail which enhances the overall design and aesthetic of the watch.

Where to buy: Salextra

Price: Tk16,000

Perry Red Dial Watch by Coach

Photo: Collected

Colours for a watch are somewhat of an underrated fact. But the Perry Red collection by Coach is simple yet eye-catching. If you are wearing this piece, it'll hardly go unnoticed. With a gold stainless steel case, the dial and the leather strap both come in a beautiful red colour. The case size is 36mm with a water resistance of 3 ATM.

Classic watches that may be worn from work to the weekend are those mostly with a leather band. A leather watch provides comfort for any wrist and can be an elegant or casual accessory. It is a quartz movement watch with mineral glass. The best detail is the placement of the famous horse cart logo of the brand. If you have a budget of Tk16,000, this unique watch is a good buy.

Where to buy: WatchshopBD

Price: Tk16,000

Animalia Automatic Watch by Titan

Photo: Collected

Inspired by the diversity of the textures in the animal kingdom, the Animalia collection by Titan is crafted with intricate details. This stainless steel watch comes in golden colour with a rose gold dial that has a beautiful beaten-metal texture on it. It's an automatic movement watch with delicate open heart detail on the 36mm dial with a water resistance of 5ATM.

Own the spotlight with this piece of art. With a studded inner ring surrounding the open heart, the outer ring is also enclosed in a crystal-studded case. This statement watch is as bold as you. The value is around Tk20,000, and getting an automatic watch at this range is quite a catch.

Where to buy: Time Zone, World of Titan Bangladesh

Price: Tk20,000