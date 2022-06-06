Use the Smart Selfie 360° Camera Mount for a hands-free filming experience

In the digital age, while mobile phones have redefined convenience, new and creative gadgets always find ways to add more ease to your life. In the same fashion, the Fododo Smart Selfie 360° Camera Mount is a rotating phone stand that will be able to keep you centred in the frame in all your videos. 

The phone stand comes with a clip that accommodates phones within 56-100mm. Once the device is set up, it will be able to rotate and track the movement of the subject, keeping them in the middle of the frame. 

It is recommended that the subject of the video stand at least 1.5 to 8 metres away from the camera so it can function properly.

To set up the device, you will have to long-press the power button and then connect it through Bluetooth. Afterwards, open the app, and the device should automatically connect to your phone. 

The product is compatible with both Android and iOS phones. As it is rechargeable, it comes with a type-c cable. It also comes with a manual so you can go through detailed instructions.

On the other hand, some people have complained about the face tracking feature on the device. Users claim that it does not always properly follow the subject. 

Furthermore, if other people enter the frame, the device may begin to track them instead of the intended subject. So, it is advised that you use it in an uncrowded environment. 

This phone stand will be valuable for people who love multitasking or enjoy content creation. The product allows a hands-free experience when it comes to filming with your phone and relieves you of the stress of constantly having to check whether you are in the centre of the frame. 

 

Price: Tk5,759 to Tk10,889

Where to find: Ubuy, Desertcart

 

