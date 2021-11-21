Treat your sore muscles with Zyllion Shiatsu massager

Rubaiya Haque
21 November, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 12:38 pm

This massager can make your work-life a little more relaxing

Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager 

Where to find: UBuy.com, Binge BD.

Price range: Tk7,500-Tk18,000. 

One of the users on Amazon said that if used by enough people, this head and neck massager could "end wars, mend marriages, and save humanity from itself". 

While this may seem exaggerated, the Zyllion Massager could actually become your saviour for sore muscles. 

Changes direction automatically

There can be multiple reasons behind stiff and sore muscles, such as sitting at the computer for long hours or beginning a new workout session. 

To relax your overused muscles, the three-dimensional deep-kneading shiatsu massage nodes will automatically change their direction. 

Fits right in

If you have had a bad experience with massagers not fitting in right, this one will fit your body contours perfectly on the lower and upper back, abdomen, calf, and thigh areas. 

Made with top quality leather, the adjustable straps make installation easy. 

Perfect heat

Overheated massagers can turn the supposedly relaxing experience into an uncomfortable one. 

This shiatsu massager comes with overheat protection technology and a free sleeve to lessen the intensity of the massage. 

Travel-friendly

The car adapter allows you to enjoy a great neck massage while you are on your way to a beach vacation or a hectic work trip. If charged fully, you can use it cordless for two hours. 

Rating 

The device has 4.5 stars on Amazon. Users claimed it to be a practical, cheap and sustainable alternative to human massagers.

However, there were also complaints about the nodes being too hard while lying on a bed.  

Recommendation

If you have the budget, we think this massager can make your work-life a little more relaxing. 

We found a better price on Ubuy, but they offer only a seven-day warranty. At double the price, Binge provides a one-year warranty. So it is ultimately your call.  

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

