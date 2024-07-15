Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

Fanny packs are an essential item for any trip due to their functionality and convenience. The "Jungle Jamdani" fanny bag series from PaintInk offers a modern twist on this travel staple, incorporating traditional motifs in vibrant colours.

Founded in 2018 as an art portfolio, PaintInk evolved in 2022 to offer a range of merchandise inspired by the vision of making art accessible and wearable. The brand merges the essence of painting and ink, embodying the concept of wearable art.

"Our tagline, 'Art you can carry,' encapsulates our mission to transform art into statement pieces that blend traditional motifs with a modern, pop touch. Each design is produced in limited quantities, ensuring exclusivity," said Ishrat Jahan Shaira, the founder of PaintInk.

The fanny packs are crafted from durable twill cotton. Shaira singlehandedly designed every aspect of the bag, from its structure to its motifs. The most captivating feature is the strap, adorned with distinct, eye-catching motifs.

Available in three colours—olive, blue, and black—these bags feature direct-to-film printing all over their bodies and are water-resistant, making them both stylish and practical for travel.

In addition to fanny packs, PaintInk also offers backpacks, totes, and stationery products, making their offerings ideal for gifts.

"PaintInk was born from my passion for designing bags and fashion accessories. I started this brand to bring my unique artistic vision to life through wearable art," Shaira concluded.

Price: Tk1,100 to Tk1,800

Available at: www.facebook.com/paintinkbys

