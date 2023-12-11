Top budget-friendly geysers in the market right now

In these chilly winter months, nothing beats the comfort of a warm shower to start or end your day. That is where comfort meets functionality. The choice of a geyser transcends mere utility—it becomes a pivotal decision influencing the daily rhythm of life. With a plethora of geyser options flooding the market, it can be a daunting task to choose the right one for your home.

With that in mind, we'll dive into the features and performance of budget-friendly geysers that are available, each offering unique features and benefits to cater to your needs. This will help you make an informed decision and ensure a cosy bathing experience.

RFL Electric Geyser Glossy

Photo: Collected

RFL Electric Geyser 30 Litre is a marvel of efficiency and comfort, fit for your daily bathing needs. With its sleek silver design and a tank system capable of holding approximately 30 litres of water, this water heater will transform your shower routine.

Measuring 18 inches in diameter and 10 inches in height, the geyser fits seamlessly into any bathroom space. Its 1.5 KW heater, crafted in Italy, ensures a rapid warm-up and delivers 45 litres of water per hour. Within a mere 15 minutes, experience the luxury of a warm shower, courtesy of its low power consumption and automatic stop feature after reaching the desired temperature.

The ceiling-type geyser operates at a voltage range of 180-220V, with a power-saving auto-stop mechanism that not only conserves energy but also extends the life of the heater. With a two-year warranty and a budget-friendly price, it guarantees customer satisfaction.

Where to buy: RFL Best Buy

Price: Tk8,250

VISION Electric Geyser RAC

Photo: Collected

The VISION Electric Geyser RAC combines cutting-edge features with Italian-made precision for a shower like no other. Its automatic thermostat and temperature control knob makes achieving your desired water temperature effortless, providing a beautiful bathing experience. Installation is a breeze with its ceiling-type design that optimises space while its high-insulated glass wool ensures maximum heat retention.

The inner tank's qualified welding guarantees durability and safety. Wrapped in a rustproof nonmagnetic sheet, the outer body not only exudes a glossy finish but also ensures longevity. The low power consumption, coupled with the auto-stop function triggered by the thermostat, makes this geyser an eco-conscious choice that doesn't compromise on warmth.

With a capacity of 45L/hr, it is powered by a 1500W heater made in Italy. It runs on a voltage of 220V that can reach a maximum temperature of 80 degrees, this geyser delivers a consistently satisfying shower experience. Backed by a generous two-year brand warranty, it stands as a testament to quality, functionality, and style.

Where to buy: RFL Best Buy

Price: Tk8,950

Walton WG-C30L

Photo: Collected

The Walton WG-C30L, a 30-litre water heater designed to redefine your bathing experience with efficiency and elegance, combines advanced features with user-friendly controls for a seamless performance that elevates your daily routine.

The stainless steel outer body not only lends a contemporary aesthetic to your bathroom but also ensures durability, promising years of reliable service. The galvanised steel storage tank adds an extra layer of resilience to withstand the rigours of daily use. It features a heater that promises rapid and efficient heating, ensuring a steady supply of warm water for your bathing needs. Operating on a single phase with 220V at 50Hz, the 1500W heater has a manual heating control switch. With a range from 30°C to 80°C, it provides personalised temperature preferences, allowing you to tailor your shower experience.

Functionality is further enhanced by the auto-heating stop mechanism, which activates once the set temperature is reached. This not only conserves energy but also ensures a safe and worry-free shower. The ceiling-mounted design optimises space, ensuring that it can fit in bathrooms of varying sizes.

Where to buy: Walton

Price: Tk8,190

