The top 3 smartwatches of 2023: A glimpse into the future

In the ever-evolving world of technology, smartwatches continue to captivate the hearts and wrists of consumers worldwide. Now, in late 2023, we find ourselves amidst a sea of innovation, with smartwatches becoming increasingly sophisticated, stylish, and functional.

In this review, we will check out the top three smartwatches of the year, exploring the features that make them stand out and why they deserve a place on your wrist.

Apple Watch Series 7: Apple has long been a leader in the smartwatch industry, and with the release of the Apple Watch Series 7, they have raised the bar yet again. This elegant and highly functional timepiece seamlessly blends style and substance, making it an unrivalled choice for tech-savvy individuals.

The first thing that catches the eye with the Series 7 is its larger, edge-to-edge display. The bezels are almost non-existent, giving the watch face a stunning, almost futuristic appearance. The OLED screen is exceptionally vibrant and sharp, making it easy to read notifications, check your heart rate, or follow turn-by-turn navigation.

The Series 7 offers a variety of stylish cases, including aluminium, stainless steel, and titanium, with a range of colour options to suit any taste. Whether you are dressing up for a special occasion or going for a morning jog, the Apple Watch Series 7 complements your style effortlessly.

Under the hood, the Series 7 packs a punch with its advanced S7 chip, ensuring lightning-fast performance and smoother navigation through apps. Health and fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the improved sensors that provide more accurate data, including ECG readings, blood oxygen levels, and sleep tracking. The watch even reminds users to wash their hands, promoting good hygiene habits.

One notable upgrade is the Series 7's improved battery life. It offers up to 18 hours of use, ensuring that it can keep up with your busy day without the need for constant recharging. This means you can wear it from morning to night, tracking your workouts, receiving notifications, and even enjoying hands-free calls thanks to its built-in speaker and microphone.

Price: Starting from Tk44,000

Where to Buy: Startech, Gadget & Gear

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Samsung has been a formidable competitor in the smartwatch arena, and the Galaxy Watch 5 showcases their commitment to blending style and functionality seamlessly.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 boasts a sleek, round design that pays homage to traditional timepieces while embracing modern technology. The rotating bezel, a signature feature of Samsung's Galaxy Watch series, makes navigation intuitive and enjoyable.

The watch features a stunning AMOLED display with vibrant colours and deep blacks. It's not just beautiful; it's also durable, with a scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass DX+ protecting the screen from daily wear and tear.

Under the series, the Galaxy Watch 5 houses a powerful Exynos chip that ensures swift app launches and seamless multitasking. For fitness enthusiasts, the watch offers comprehensive health and fitness tracking, including heart rate monitoring, blood pressure measurement, and advanced sleep analysis.

One standout feature is its ability to monitor stress levels, helping wearers manage their mental well-being. The watch also supports ECG tracking, making it a valuable tool for tracking heart health.

The Galaxy Watch 5 impresses with its impressive battery life, delivering up to 36 hours of use on a single charge. This extended battery life ensures that you can rely on your smartwatch throughout the day and night, even with heavy use.

Price: Starting from Tk41,000

Where to buy: Startech, Mobile Dokan, Gadget & Gear

Garmin Fenix 7: For those who love the great outdoors and need a smartwatch that can keep up with their active lifestyle, the Garmin Fenix 7 is a game-changer.

The Fenix 7 sports a rugged yet stylish design that is built to withstand the harshest of conditions. With a durable stainless steel or titanium bezel, and a range of straps including silicone, leather, and nylon, this watch can seamlessly transition from the trail to the boardroom.

The sunlight-readable display is always on, making it easy to check your vital stats or map while in the great outdoors. The watch also features a customisable widget-based interface that allows users to tailor the display to their specific needs.

What sets the Fenix 7 apart is its comprehensive suite of outdoor and fitness features. It comes equipped with built-in topographic maps, GPS, and a barometer, ensuring you never get lost on your adventures. Whether you're hiking, biking, swimming, or skiing, this watch can track your activities with remarkable precision.

In addition to its outdoor prowess, the Fenix 7 excels in health monitoring, offering features like heart rate tracking, Pulse Ox sensing, and advanced sleep tracking. It also provides recovery time suggestions, helping athletes optimise their training routines.

One of the standout features of the Fenix 7 is its exceptional battery life. It can last up to 21 days in smartwatch mode and an astounding 80 hours in GPS mode. This means you can embark on extended adventures without worrying about your watch running out of juice.

Price: Starting from Tk97,000

Where to buy: Ryans Computers

Which one should you get?

2023 brings an array of remarkable smartwatches that cater to different tastes and needs. The Apple Watch Series 7 impresses with its elegance and advanced health features, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 offers a stylish design and powerful performance. For outdoor enthusiasts, the Garmin Fenix 7 is the ultimate choice, combining rugged durability with unmatched battery life and outdoor tracking capabilities.

The future of smartwatches is bright, and these top contenders showcase the cutting-edge technology and innovation that make them must-have accessories in 2023. Whether you are a fitness enthusiast, a tech aficionado, or an adventurer, there is a smartwatch that's perfect for you.