Thoughtful yet practical gift ideas for your friend going abroad

The pandemic has postponed many plans in our lives, and going abroad for studies is one of them. As the world breathes a little with infections finally showing signs of abating, some of us have loved ones going off to different countries for higher studies and work.

Although goodbyes are painful, we all want to bid farewell to our loved friends with something that will hold our memories and make them feel at home when they are a thousand miles away.

How wonderful it would be if thoughtful gifts were practical as well? To make choosing the present easier for you, we are reviewing a few gift ideas for your friend who is going abroad - from budget-friendly to some expensive ones. Let's check the out!

Photo: Collected

1. USB supported backpacks: Arctic Hunter Professional Backpack - B00208

Price: Tk2,090-2,500

Where to find: Etct.com.bd, Robishop, Ecomart.com.bd

Backpacks are always essential for travelling anywhere, and make a practical gift. But what is so special about this one? Well, USB port. The built-in external USB port will allow your friend to charge their phone and laptop anytime, anywhere. Sitting in the airport, or roaming around the new city, this gift can come really handy in cases of emergency.

The Arctic Hunter backpacks have business-casual designs. Which means, your working friend can carry it to meetings as well. Comfortable airflow back and ventilated padding allows maximum support, whereas the breathable straps put less stress on the shoulders.

High-quality water-resistant polyester material makes it perfect for everyday use. The light-grey bag has five major compartments and can easily take laptops up to 15.6". Last but not the least, the TSA lock system gives the bag a classy look, making it anti-theft.

The bag has a satisfying rating of 4.3 stars out of 5 on Amazon. Most customers seem happy with the material and the performance of the bag. Many have praised its classy look. However, there were few complaints of it being overpriced.

The brand offers a 2-year warranty. We found it at the cheapest price at Etct.com and the price was highest at Robishop. Overall, the USB backpacks can be a really useful gift for your friend in our opinion.

Photo: Collected

2. Universal Plug Adapter- WIWU UA-101

Price: Tk990-1,500

Where to find: Ryans Computer, Gadstyle BD

What do we do first when we arrive at a hotel or home after a long flight? In most cases, we find our phone's battery really low and recharge it. However, different countries have different types of charging points. The charger that was suitable for your phone in Bangladesh may not be appropriate in other countries. Searching for electronic shops in a new country the moment you arrive may be troublesome.

To save your friend from this hassle, universal plug adapters can be a wonderful gift, especially if you are on a budget but looking for something useful. This adapter from the brand WIWU is suitable to charge your device in 150 countries, UK, United States, Japan, China, Australia, etc.

It is lightweight and the compact design makes it travel-friendly. Your friend can charge his/her phone safely and fast, without worrying about the port being suitable for the device. The twin sliders with spring locking system feature keeps the socket-selection easier. The adapter is suitable for devices up to 2.5 A, which includes almost all the electronic devices we use on a regular basis.

However, we couldn't find its reviews on Amazon. Keep in mind that Ryans Computer does not provide any warranty on the product. However, Gadstyle BD offers warranties such as brand warranty, replacement warranty, and Gadstyle warranty. To know more specifically, you have to call them.

Although the product doesn't have many reviews, universal adapters are well-known for efficiency. It is budget-friendly and seems like worth a try. We found a cheaper price on Gadstyle BD, hence, we recommend getting it from them.

Photo: Collected

3. 2-in-1 Neck Pillow

Where to find: Miniso Bangladesh

Price range: TK 799+

Travelling abroad on a plane for long hours is extremely tiring. Who wouldn't love to make this tiring experience a little smoother for their loved ones? The Miniso 2-in-1 neck pillow will do the job very well. Especially, if your friend is an Avengers lover, this will be a great gift. The feature that makes it extraordinary is its transforming power. You can unzip the neck pillow and it'll transform into a round one.

The pillow is built to fit your neck curves perfectly and provide maximum support to your neck, chin, and head. Leaning on the pillow will ensure your friend a sound sleep on the flight.

The usefulness of the neck pillow doesn't drop after your friend gets settled. It'll come handy while watching TV, relaxing on the couch or having a sunbath on a beach. It is also a good cervical support to relieve neck pain and improve posture.

The pillow is travel-friendly, as you can hang it in the bag loop. Transformed into a round one while unzipped, it becomes a regular pillow to sleep on the bed.

The rating on Amazon is 4.3 stars. Buyers are happy about how easy it is to clean. The material's soft quality and cute look have won everyone's heart. However, some claim the journey pillow is a bit small for heavy necks. Yet, we think it is a good support when you do not have anything while travelling.

Overall, we think it can be a sensible gift for your Marvel lover friend to help them get some rest in the stressful journey.

Photo: Collected

4. Winter Clothes

Where to find: Raven, Leather Bangladesh

Price: Tk8,000-16,000

If your friend, sibling, or someone very close is moving abroad, and you have a good budget to splurge on them, buy some winter clothes. Once you are sure about the size, you may visit places like Bangabazar or Newmarket, but those places carry limited options. If you want to expand your options, Raven in Mirpur - 1, or Leather Bangladesh in Abdullahpur, Uttara, might be a good choice for you. The price range for winter clothes are between Tk8,000 and Tk16,000, according to an employee at Raven.

From leather trench coats, overcoats, long coats, pullovers, topcoats to jackets, everything is made here with a customized touch, both for women and men. Raven has black, brown, deep chocolate, tan or master colours as options for colour variation. But you can choose beyond these basics too, like wine red or something else.

After colour, the most important thing you will be worried about is design. Raven has a wide design range to choose from, but double-breasted overcoats are most popular among buyers. If your friend is not attending any professional meeting, choosing a double-breasted overcoat might be wiser as it will keep your friend warmer.

Also, single-breasted, shirt collar, blazer style collars are popular among overcoats. Depending on the personality and look, you can add a waist rope in the middle, which will make it more like a trendy trench coat.

Adding lining to winter clothes might be a little expensive, but it helps to get over the excessive cold in winter. You can choose among polyester, wool, cotton, and fur for the lining.