Terrarium Dhaka: Capturing the marvelous ways of nature

Gardening is, without a doubt, one of the most rewarding hobbies one can have. There is something about seeing the first leaves sprout that makes one feel connected with nature.

Hobbyists start to dabble in terrariums when this fascination grows. Terrarium Dhaka, a store that sells terrariums in varying decorative containers, has captured the hearts of many nature and gardening enthusiasts. Md. Moniruzzaman Akhund Shohag and Md. Imam Hossain Khan Shanto, founders of the store, began selling terrariums in March of this year.

Photo: Courtesy

"It first started as a hobby and later Monir became interested in turning it into a business," said Shanto.

Terrariums consist of small plants and moss, mostly those that flourish in tropical conditions and are grown in small enclosed containers. While most people love terrariums for decor, enthusiasts enjoy watching the mostly self-sustaining ecosystem flourish, as if watching a tiny bit of the planet work its magic in a glass jar.

Photo: Courtesy

They sell these terrariums in a variety of decorative glasses and containers. Though you can purchase the conventional tank or mason jar, they also provide terrariums in wine glasses.

Shanto adds, "You can say the way you present your terrarium is a creative process. We decided to use decorative containers to highlight terrariums as a decorative piece for homes."

Photo: Courtesy

However, just like every plant, there is some level of maintenance required on the customer's end, which the store happily helps people with.

It should be noted, no two products are alike. While the customer can choose the container and ask for customisations, the terrarium's content will differ based on the conditions it grows in.

Photo: Courtesy

While the store offers customisations, it is normal to expect a one to three months wait, as it can take time for the plants to grow. They will hand the terrariums over to the customer only when the plants have grown.

Price: The prices range from Tk2,000 to Tk10,000, however it may vary for custom orders

Where to find: https://www.facebook.com/terrarium.dhaka