Is switching to a mechanical keyboard a good decision? 

Mechanical keyboards have become a must-have accessory for many typists, gamers and even ordinary computer geeks.

But what exactly are mechanical keyboards and how do they differ from standard desktop keyboards? What perks do they provide, and, more notably, why are they more costly?

To answer these questions, we have to look at the types of keyboards currently available in the market; membrane keyboards and mechanical keyboards.

Membrane keyboard

The particular type of keyboards have all its keys linked together unlike mechanical keyboard switches. For decades, the switch mechanism has been well-known in the computer keyboard business.

Membrane switches are inexpensive as it is easy to assemble them and in today's world, this form of switch is the most common.

Mechanical keyboard

All of the keys on a mechanical keyboard are independent pieces, with each having its own switch and metallic spring. When pressed, the key's metal spring is pushed down by the stem, sending the signals to the keyboard. And it has three types of

switches: linear, tactile, and clicky.

Linear switch

Its stem moves up and down without being blocked in any form making it the most basic mechanical switch.

Generally, gamers prefer these types of switches because it allows them to achieve fast control while playing. They tend to call them "red switches" instead of linear.

Tactile switch

Almost identical to a linear switch, the tactile switch comes with a hump in the center of its downward motion. It is less noisy than linear switches and provides a fast typing experience.

Clicky switch

Another variant of tactile switches - clicky switches or simply "blue switches", make a loud clicking sound at the bump. These switches, however, are the loudest among the three types. Cherry MX Blue is probably the most famous clicky switch as of today.

Benefits of mechanical keyboards

Mechanical keyboards are generally used for the tactile feedback and clicky noise they make while using. It lets the user know if a key has been registered or not, which leads to a more comfortable writing experience than using a membrane keyboard.

Aside from providing a better typing experience, certain mechanical keyboards also include personalisation choices, allowing each key of the keyboard to be removed and changed.

The ability to replace individual keys on such boards also removes the need to throw a keyboard when one key fails.

Unlike membrane keyboards, mechanical keyboards are very sturdy. When you create a good impact, your fingers will not shift as rapidly thus allowing you to type more productively.

Downsides of mechanical keyboards

If you are thinking of switching to a mechanical keyboard, you will find entry-level ones within a price range of Tk2,500-4,000. Better-built keyboards will cost you more. Compared to membrane keyboards, mechanical ones are costlier.

Mechanical keyboards tend to make a lot more noise than membrane keyboards but that is not true for every case.

Mechanical keyboards you can consider purchasing

If you surf through some prominent tech store websites such as Ryans, Startech, and UCC, you will find varieties of mechanical keyboards within a wide price range.

Here are a few options:

A4Tech Bloody B820R

It is one the best keyboards currently available in the market. Its lightweight built and rigid key caps go really easy on hands, if you are planning to type for long hours.

Features

● 8 Convex silicon keys

● 100% Anti-ghosting key

● 6 Free driver RGB lighting modes

● Blue Switch & Red Switch

Price: Tk4,920

Where to buy: Startech

Keychron K3

It is a small, strongly built mechanical keyboard. Its minimalist design and light weight make it suitable for portable workstations.

Features

● 84-key RGB backlight

● Connects with up to 3 devices using Bluetooth

● Wireless, durable

Price: Tk8,000

Where to buy: Startech

Asus XA04 Strix Scope Deluxe

Asus is one of the best tech brands out there and without any doubt their XA04 Strix Scope Deluxe is an awesome keyboard.

While the price is a bit higher than the other ones, its high quality keys and customisability make it worth the price tag it comes with.

Features

● Red & Black Cherry MX switches

● Quick-toggle switch, Macros

● Stealth key, Durable build

Price: Tk12,500

Where to buy: Startech

Apart from these, there are tons of keyboards out there. It all comes down to your preference while considering which keyboard is "best". Try to explore the never-ending catalogs of mechanical keyboards and find the best suited one for you.

