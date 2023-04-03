Stopper: Your destination for football memorabilia

Stopper is the perfect destination for football enthusiasts who are looking to get their hands on memorabilia featuring their favourite football club. From mini-figures of footballers to 3D lights of football clubs, Stopper offers a wide range of football-related products.

Additionally, you can even show your support with their custom-made t-shirts featuring your favourite footballer. With Stopper, you can easily add some football flair to your collection or wardrobe. These products are also an ideal present or a great addition to the collection of any fellow football fanatic you may know.

Light up your football passion

The 3D LED Night Light is a striking addition to any room. With its 7-colour automatic colour-changing mode, simply press the touch button to switch between colours, or let it run through the colours on its own. The night light features a 3D stereoscopic figure design that's sure to impress.

Photo: Courtesy

The light is powered by either USB or battery (battery not included) and has a low 3W power consumption. The light guide plate is made of high-quality acrylic and is laser engraved for a sharp and vibrant display. Each package includes an acrylic plate, base, USB cable, and English instructions, making it easy to set up and enjoy.

Price: Tk949

Score a goal in style

If you're looking for a stylish and comfortable way to show your support for one of the greatest footballers of all time, then this Lionel Messi t-shirt is the one. Made from soft, breathable cotton, this t-shirt is perfect for wearing to matches, training sessions, or just around town.

Photo: Courtesy

The sleek black design features a bold graphic of Messi lifting the World Cup, making it the perfect choice for any fan. Available in sizes ranging from S to XXL, this t-shirt is sure to fit any football enthusiast.

Price: Tk369

Get a kick out of these mini figures

These mini figures of footballers made of PVC are a must-have for any football enthusiast. With a size of 6.5 cm, they are perfect for collecting and displaying. These are perfect for collectors or for anyone who wants to decorate their living space with their favourite football players.

Photo: Courtesy

The high-quality PVC material used in their construction ensures durability and longevity, so they can be displayed for years to come. The attention to detail in the figures' design makes them look just like their real-life counterparts, making them essential for any die-hard football fan.

Price: Tk379

