Stopper: Your destination for football memorabilia

Brands

TBS Report
03 April, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 11:30 am

Stopper: Your destination for football memorabilia

With Stopper, you can easily add some football flair to your collection or wardrobe

TBS Report
03 April, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 11:30 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Stopper is the perfect destination for football enthusiasts who are looking to get their hands on memorabilia featuring their favourite football club. From mini-figures of footballers to 3D lights of football clubs, Stopper offers a wide range of football-related products. 

Additionally, you can even show your support with their custom-made t-shirts featuring your favourite footballer. With Stopper, you can easily add some football flair to your collection or wardrobe. These products are also an ideal present or a great addition to the collection of any fellow football fanatic you may know.

Light up your football passion

The 3D LED Night Light is a striking addition to any room. With its 7-colour automatic colour-changing mode, simply press the touch button to switch between colours, or let it run through the colours on its own. The night light features a 3D stereoscopic figure design that's sure to impress. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The light is powered by either USB or battery (battery not included) and has a low 3W power consumption. The light guide plate is made of high-quality acrylic and is laser engraved for a sharp and vibrant display. Each package includes an acrylic plate, base, USB cable, and English instructions, making it easy to set up and enjoy.

Price: Tk949

Score a goal in style

If you're looking for a stylish and comfortable way to show your support for one of the greatest footballers of all time, then this Lionel Messi t-shirt is the one. Made from soft, breathable cotton, this t-shirt is perfect for wearing to matches, training sessions, or just around town. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The sleek black design features a bold graphic of Messi lifting the World Cup, making it the perfect choice for any fan. Available in sizes ranging from S to XXL, this t-shirt is sure to fit any football enthusiast. 

Price: Tk369

Get a kick out of these mini figures

These mini figures of footballers made of PVC are a must-have for any football enthusiast. With a size of 6.5 cm, they are perfect for collecting and displaying. These are perfect for collectors or for anyone who wants to decorate their living space with their favourite football players. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The high-quality PVC material used in their construction ensures durability and longevity, so they can be displayed for years to come. The attention to detail in the figures' design makes them look just like their real-life counterparts, making them essential for any die-hard football fan.

Price: Tk379

Where to find: facebook.com/StopperBuy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The NLD won Myanmar&#039;s 2020 election, but in February 2021, the army seized power. Photo: AFP

Myanmar: What's next for Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD party?

2h | Thoughts
Graphics: TBS

The Guardian's Cotton Capital and the West's belated attempt to come to terms with its dark past

5h | Panorama
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Is globalisation over?

5h | Panorama
The centre is divided into several sections, each one catering to a different aspect of a child&#039;s development. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dandelionz: When nostalgia gave birth to a business idea

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

2h | TBS Career
Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

Bangladesh to establish their own brand in T20

2h | TBS SPORTS
Keanu Reeves’ 'John Wick: Chapter 4' tops 71 markets

Keanu Reeves’ 'John Wick: Chapter 4' tops 71 markets

2h | TBS Entertainment
Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

21h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties