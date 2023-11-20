Stamps You Need: Crafting personalised happiness

Stamps You Need: Crafting personalised happiness

A sneak peak into the personalised creations at Stamps You Need, where Rokaiya Raisa's simple yet collaborative approach leads to exceptional, tailor-made stamps and wax seal

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In the world of bespoke creations, Rokaiya Raisa has carved out a unique space with her business, Stamps You Need. Specialising in personalised stamps and wax seals, the brand is committed to providing exceptional, tailor-made products for its clients.

Raisa's creative process is refreshingly simple. Clients share their ideas, and she transforms them into tangible designs through a series of drafts and iterations. The emphasis is on collaboration and achieving the perfect, personalised stamp. The end product is then crafted with precision and delivered straight to the client's doorstep.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

While Raisa's business model may not have the conventional sales-driven approach, it has proven to be remarkably successful. With a primary focus on client satisfaction and the exploration of diverse ideas, Raisa delivers over 200 stamps in a year. Her clients, captivated by the quality of her work, continue to choose Stamps You Need over other options. The key to her success lies in providing exceptional customer service and consistently delivering high-quality, customised stamps.

Operating on a made-to-order or custom-made business model, Stamps You Need stands out for its dedication to creating unique items tailored to individual preferences. Raisa does not maintain any stock item; instead, her entire work is centred around fulfilling her clients' specific desires.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Beyond the business perspective, Raisa infuses a personal touch into every order. Each stamp is packaged as a gift, accompanied by real flowers reflecting her gratitude for the client's trust. The thoughtful addition aims to brighten the recipient's day, making the unboxing experience truly special.

Stamps You Need is more than a business for Raisa; it's a form of self-love. Every stamp is a celebration, a therapeutic act of claiming ownership and making things official. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In an era dominated by digital communication, Raisa also delves into the art of handwritten letters with custom wax seals. These seals, engraved with unique designs, hold a special place in the hearts of those who appreciate the timeless charm of handwritten notes. Raisa has even fulfilled orders for custom wax seals tailored for weddings, adding a touch of elegance to this traditional practice.

Raisa, currently studying Microbiology at BRAC University, manages Stamps You Need single-handedly. Her venture is a testament to the enduring appeal of personalised, handcrafted creations that transcend the ordinary. Stamps You Need is not merely about stamps; it's about crafting happiness and preserving the timeless beauty of wooden stamps in a world dominated by plastic.

Price: Tk700 - Tk1,200 (Depending on type and size)

 



