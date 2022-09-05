Sharollo: Bringing creativity and art to accessories

Photo: Courtesy

From getting your favourite band's logo printed on a T-shirt to your loved one's name engraved on a necklace – people love customising! Now imagine being able to put a personal touch on an accessory you can carry with you every day, Sharollo allows you to do just that.

Sharollo, an online-based fashion brand, brings a variety of artistic clutches to the table. What makes their products special is that along with their original designs, they provide customised clutches for customers.

The brand mostly sells top-quality wooden clutches, but their line also includes a few other items such as luggages and lighters designed with vibrant artworks.

Charming hand-painted and printed purses

Most of Sharollo's designs are inspired from traditional styles, such as folk and rickshaw art. You can also choose from their vibrant pop-culture-themed clutches such as their 'Hawa' inspired design.

Their hand-painted clutches are perfect for adding a bit of charm to your customised design. Sharollo's pool of artisans include talented students who work with the brand part-time. Many clients opt to get names painted on the bag in bold yet elegant calligraphy. For an even more personalised piece, you can also get a portrait-style painting done on your clutch.

However, if the design you have in mind requires precision, you can opt for their printed designs. For example, merchandise for brands which include logos, getting the design printed is the best way to go.

Photo: Courtesy

If you are looking for the perfect gift that is both personalised and useful, then getting hand-painted or printed handbags is the way to go. If your design is customised, it will take them around 10 days to deliver your product.

Price: Tk1,500 to Tk2,000

Elegant Jamdani purses

You can now match your favourite saree with Sharollo's Jamdani bag. The line of Jamdani bags are on point with Sharollo's love for traditional designs.

The bags are mostly printed, which allows a uniform design throughout. However, some clutches are painted freehand or with wooden cutouts, depending on the design.

Photo: Courtesy

Most of the jamdani purses have a golden accent over gorgeous hues, making them look luxurious. The store is even open to customising the jamdani purses to match your favourite saree if you provide them with reference photos.

Their jamdani bags will, without a doubt, look beautiful with a coordinated outfit. However, the charming traditional art style will also make for a great addition to a bride's wedding attire.

Price: Tk1,500 to Tk1,800

Stand-out luggage

Gone are the days of having to tie ribbons on your suitcases, just so you will be able to recognise them amidst a sea of luggages. Sharollo offers fibre suitcases with vibrant rickshaw art hand-painted on them. With such a stylish and unique piece, you will be able to spot your luggage from a mile away.

Photo: Courtesy

However, it will take around 15 to 20 days for the store to deliver your order. Furthermore, it should be noted that Sharollo takes limited orders for suitcases each month.

Price: Tk8,000 to Tk10,000