Say goodbye to boring light bulbs

Md Shadman Sakib Chowdhury, a hardware designer, was always dissatisfied with the aesthetic quotient of regular bulbs. As a tenant, he couldn't make significant changes to the light configuration in his home.

This frustration led him to create DIY portable bulb shades for his own space. To his surprise, the results were impressive, and his friends and family encouraged him to turn this into a business.

"These shades offer a modular solution to your existing setup. They're simple, easy to install, and most importantly, portable. Just place them over your existing LED bulbs through the hole cut in the back," he explained.

Photo: Courtesy

In March 2024, with his family's support, Shadman launched "Srijani," a venture selling these innovative, homemade bulb shades.

Since its inception, the business has sold around 500 units, offering 10 active designs. The bulb shades soften and diffuse light, reducing glare and creating a more pleasant, even illumination. They also help direct light to specific areas and can be configured to function as spotlights.

"The shades are lightweight, heatproof, and made of plastic and paper. We thoroughly tested their heat tolerance and found no reaction to temperatures up to 70 degrees Celsius," added Shadman.

He recommends using the shades with bulbs that have a power of up to 15 Watts. Customers can purchase the shades with or without bulbs, and each shade comes with a user manual. Srijani delivers across the country.

Photo: Courtesy

Customer feedback has been very positive. However, some customers noted that the lightweight nature of the shades means their position can shift slightly in windy conditions.

Available at: https://www.facebook.com/srijani.bangladesh

Price: Tk390/ per piece (without the bulb)