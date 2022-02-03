SaRa Lifestyle launches spring, Valentine's Day collection

Brands

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 08:43 pm

Related News

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

SaRa Lifestyle, a brand of Snowtex Group, has launched their line of colorful outfits marking the spring season and World Valentine's Day.

The latest collection for women includes printed kurtis, three pieces, fashionable tops, and denim pants, said a press release.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

While, the men's collection consists of fashionable panjabis, casual shirts, formal shirts, denim pants, and t-shirts.

According to the media release, floral print has been given priority in the design of all these garments.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Besides the men's and women's collections, one of the attractions of this year's spring event is the 'Mini-Me' panjabi collection for father-son duos.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

SaRa's kid's collection has come up with frocks, tops, top-bottom sets, and three pieces for girls, as well as polo t-shirts, panjabis, and shirt-pant sets for boys.

SaRa Lifestyle, starting its journey in 2018, has outlets in Dhaka including Mirpur 6, Bashundhara City Shopping Mall, Mohammadpur, Uttara, Baridhara, and Banasree.

The brand has expanded outside of Dhaka and opened an outlet in Rangpur recently.

