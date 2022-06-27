Samsung Dryer: Taking clean clothes to a new level

Air drying laundry under the sun is the traditional way of drying clothes. However, unpredictable weather conditions and dust can come in the way of dry and clean clothes.

This is where the Samsung Series 5+ Tumble Dryer comes to give you a helping hand. It comes with features like a Heat Pump, Wrinkle Prevent, Air Wash, 2-in-1 Filter, Quick Dry 35', Smart Control +, and OptimalDry.

With the Heat Pump Technology, the hot air initially used to absorb the moisture from the laundry goes to a refrigerant. The air is cooled and the humidity from it is released. It then gets pushed through a compressor, where the air is reheated. The reheated hot air is used to dry the laundry, and the cycle repeats itself.

This process is cost-saving and environmentally friendly since the same air is being reused multiple times. The 2-in-1 filter collects all the particles from the reheated air, and a handy alarm system is there to remind you when the filter needs cleaning.

Its most exciting feature is the anti-crease mode. To avoid wrinkled clothes, the dryer periodically rotates its drum to ensure the clothes are not resting for too long.

If you are like me, and like doing things at the last moment, then Samsung has your back. The Quick Dry 35' feature on Samsung Dryer comes with a 35-minute dry cycle that can dry up to 1 kg of clothes within half an hour.

These features work harmoniously together using Samsung's AI and Smart Control+. This dryer uses Samsung's Optimal Dry technology with the help of its built-in moisture and temperature sensors which automatically adjusts the drying time, thus saving energy and your electricity bill. You do not have to worry about how much duration the dryer runs for as it is determined by the AI system.

You can use Samsung's dedicated home app, SmartThings, to control the dryer when you are not at home. You can check on the laundry's progress and set parental control if required from the app.

Optimal Dry remembers your preferences and suggests which cycle to use depending on your usage history. The display on the machine also shows you the progress.

These features make Samsung Tumble Dryer the go-to machine for all your drying needs.

Price: Starts from Tk54,332

Where to find: Elate Mac, Monarch Mart