Samsung announces world's first 4K 240Hz monitor

With Samsung's Quantum Matrix and Quantum HDR 2000 technologies, the display can achieve up to 2000 nits of peak brightness in HDR content with 4096 step backlight adjustment

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

South Korean tech giant Samsung unveiled three new models of its monitor line-up for 2022. All of these were announced during CES 2022 from January 5-7 in Las Vegas. According to GSM Arena, the first of these new monitors is the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8. This is a 32-inch display with the world's first 4K 240Hz panel.

It also features a 1000R curvature and Quantum Mini LED backlighting. The mini LED backlighting system uses units that are 1/40th the size of conventional LED units.

With Samsung's Quantum Matrix and Quantum HDR 2000 technologies, the display can achieve up to 2000 nits of peak brightness in HDR content with 4096 step backlight adjustment.

The monitor also supports dual HDMI 2.1 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.4 connection. The Auto Source Switch feature will automatically change sources when a connected device is powered on. The CoreSync feature adjusts the RGB lighting on the back of the monitor to match the contents of the screen.

The next model is the Smart Monitor M8, which features a webcam that works with the built-in Google Duo app. The monitor also comes pre-installed with apps for streaming services, letting you use the monitor as a smart TV without having to connect to a source device.

It features a 32-inch panel with UHD resolution and you also get a wireless remote control, similar to the ones you get with Samsung TVs.

Lastly, there is the Samsung S8, which is designed for content creation. It comes in 32-inch and 27-inch sizes with UHD resolution and is the world's first monitor to be certified as glare-free by Underwriters Laboratories.

The S8 features 98 per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space, VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification (32-inch only), and wired LAN support.

It also features USB-C connectivity and can be connected to supported laptops to send video and audio signals to the monitor and Ethernet data and 90W of power from the monitor to the laptop.

As per GSM Arena, the monitors are slated to be launched in the first half of 2022. More information will be revealed during CES 2022.
 

Samsung / 4k Monitor / Technology / CES / Samsung Odyssey Neo G8

