Rub away odour with Amco’s stainless steel bar

The smell on our hands from slicing raw onions, fish, or garlic is something that makes working in the kitchen a little less appealing. To make matters worse, these strong odours usually do not go away after washing with soap.

The Amco Rub-a-Way Bar is made of stainless steel and it works like magic to get rid of smell from your hands. It is even shaped like a bar of soap.

The science behind the stainless bar

The bar's functioning may seem like magic to you, but it is not. The steel molecules bind with the sulfur on your hands, which is responsible for the smell. When you rub your hands with the bar, the sulfur molecules transfer from your hands to the bar, leaving them smelling fresh.

User-friendly

You do not even need to use water while using the bar. You can just rub your hands on the steel and you are good to go.

Durable

This bar is a sustainable and durable solution to get rid of smelly hands. Made with top quality stainless steel, the bar flights against odours for years. One Rub-a-Way bar is all you need!

Drawbacks

With almost all the customers happy to get rid of foul odours from their hands, finding a negative review of this bar was tough.

However, we found one user complaining that the bar left a metallic smell on her hands. But if we have to choose between a metallic smell and that of raw garlic or onion, the former certainly sounds better.

Worth it or not?

We would recommend you getting the bar, especially if you are sensitive to smells. And the price is reasonable as well. Desertcart Bangladesh offers a better price than Binge.

Where to find: Binge.com, Desertcart Bangladesh

Price: Tk2,200-Tk2,700