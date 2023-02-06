Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

Photo: Collected

Curiosity and creativity are what make childhood so wonderful. Yet, satiating the urge for answers and the itch for fun is what makes these formative years productive. Bitsy's Pottery Wheel Craft Kit is one of the few toys that will help children create a beautiful mess.

This neat toy is a pottery kit designed just for the little ones, and is particularly recommended for children of 8 years and older.

The kit supplies you with everything your kids need, which includes an electric pottery wheel, 12 grams of terracotta air-dry clay, a USB cable, two clay tools, and a cutting cord. They even provide 12 small containers of paint, paintbrushes, and an apron to add life to the clay creation. If you are worried about safety, the kit's components are non-toxic and American safety standard certified.

One thing that should be noted is that it is not a toy that is ready to play right out of the box. To get it started, you have to assemble the pottery wheel and plug it in. If you get stuck, follow instructions! The page also has videos to help you get a clear understanding of the process.

Having this toy in the house is a great way to spend quality time with your children, as you both can learn how to make clay pots and bowls and paint them too.

Moreover, the item is educational for your children, as it will help them develop motor skills while exercising their creative side. And the cherry on the top is, unlike other toys, you get a physical reminder of the memories spent together in the form of beautiful little masterpieces.

Helping your kids get access to engaging craft projects, such as the Pottery Wheel Craft Kit, gives the little ones time to explore their own creativity, which means this will enable your children to find a gateway to develop more new hobbies.

So, next time around, if you are wondering what to get a child for their birthday, or just as a welcome surprise, the pottery wheel craft kit will be an excellent choice.

Where to buy: https://bitsy.com.bd/

Price: Tk2,590