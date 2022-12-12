The Paper Boutique: Challenging traditional aesthetics of weddings

An invitation card resembling a newspaper, golden dalas shaped like Cinderella's carriage, ring trays adorned with mirrors and flowers – these designs challenge the traditional aesthetic of weddings.

Shababa Ishmam and Nazmus Shams set out to do just that, changing the perception of traditional wedding aesthetics through their venture, The Paper Boutique. The brand caters to weddings with a modern twist through their extravagant cards, dalas, and more.

"Usually, wedding related products have traditional designs, and are targeted towards people of the older generation, and we wanted to change that concept by putting a contemporary and modern spin on them," said Shams.

Their products are extravagant ways for couples to celebrate their wedding. Here are a few of our favourites you can consider for your own big day!

Invitation cards

Photo: Courtesy

When The Paper Boutique began operations in late 2019, they started out by making wedding invitation cards.

Their rose gold acrylic cards are one of a kind. They also have newspaper-themed wedding cards that come with pages you can flip through and even includes a bit of humour such as cheesy, yet catchy, headlines.

All cards have a minimum order requirement of 100 pieces.

Price: Starts from Tk120 per card

Wedding dala

Photo: Courtesy

The dalas are perhaps The Paper Boutique's best offering. They look like they were made for royalty. They have adorned acrylic boxes which display its contents like timeless pieces to trays with large golden frames and fairy lights.

The brand offers three tiers of dalas: the basic package consists of 10 – 12 dalas, priced at Tk30,000 –Tk60,000; the premium package offers 12-15 dalas, priced at Tk65,000 – Tk90,000; and the extravagant package, starts from Tk1,00,000. They also offer single dalas which go for Tk2,000

Price: Starts from Tk2,000, but will vary depending on customisations.

Ring holders

Photo: Courtesy

Ring holders add a ceremonious element to the ring exchange.

The brand offers some truly unique ring trays. For the minimalists, they have mirror trays. Alternatively, you could let the ring sit on a mini swing surrounded by flowers, or nestled in a nest-like tray with florals.

Price: Starts from Tk2,000 but will vary depending on customisations.