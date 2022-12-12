The Paper Boutique: Challenging traditional aesthetics of weddings

Brands

Eshadi Sharif
12 December, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 09:22 am

Related News

The Paper Boutique: Challenging traditional aesthetics of weddings

The Paper Boutique caters to weddings with a modern twist

Eshadi Sharif
12 December, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 09:22 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

An invitation card resembling a newspaper, golden dalas shaped like Cinderella's carriage, ring trays adorned with mirrors and flowers – these designs challenge the traditional aesthetic of weddings. 

Shababa Ishmam and Nazmus Shams set out to do just that, changing the perception of traditional wedding aesthetics through their venture, The Paper Boutique. The brand caters to weddings with a modern twist through their extravagant cards, dalas, and more.

"Usually, wedding related products have traditional designs, and are targeted towards people of the older generation, and we wanted to change that concept by putting a contemporary and modern spin on them," said Shams.

Their products are extravagant ways for couples to celebrate their wedding. Here are a few of our favourites you can consider for your own big day! 

Invitation cards

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

When The Paper Boutique began operations in late 2019, they started out by making wedding invitation cards. 

Their rose gold acrylic cards are one of a kind. They also have newspaper-themed wedding cards that come with pages you can flip through and even includes a bit of humour such as cheesy, yet catchy, headlines.

All cards have a minimum order requirement of 100 pieces.

Price: Starts from Tk120 per card

Wedding dala

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The dalas are perhaps The Paper Boutique's best offering. They look like they were made for royalty. They have adorned acrylic boxes which display its contents like timeless pieces to trays with large golden frames and fairy lights. 

The brand offers three tiers of dalas: the basic package consists of 10 – 12 dalas, priced at Tk30,000 –Tk60,000; the premium package offers 12-15 dalas, priced at Tk65,000 – Tk90,000; and the extravagant package, starts from Tk1,00,000. They also offer single dalas which go for Tk2,000

Price: Starts from Tk2,000, but will vary depending on customisations.

Ring holders

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ring holders add a ceremonious element to the ring exchange. 

The brand offers some truly unique ring trays. For the minimalists, they have mirror trays. Alternatively, you could let the ring sit on a mini swing surrounded by flowers, or nestled in a nest-like tray with florals.

Price: Starts from Tk2,000 but will vary depending on customisations.

Features

The Paper Boutique / Wedding aesthetics / Wedding

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Morocco’s sensational wins against European powerhouses Belgium, Spain and Portugal (and draw with Croatia) cements Africa’s ascension. Photo: Reuters

Carried away by euphoria: Why Morocco's win matters to so many others

18m | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

The Paper Boutique: Challenging traditional aesthetics of weddings

1h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Redmi A1: Appealing, affordable but riddled with compromise

1h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Whatever happened to Jobike?

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Uttara University for quality education in low cost

Uttara University for quality education in low cost

13h | TBS Career
NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter’s flight on Mars

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter’s flight on Mars

13h | TBS Science
How football did not come home

How football did not come home

13h | TBS SPORTS
how to take care of dry skin in winter

how to take care of dry skin in winter

14h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis