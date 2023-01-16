An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

Among the many things people flocked to snap a photo of at the month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair, a certain stall took the cake. A small stall had one king-sized bed that stretched throughout the entire space. It was labelled 'Pori Palong Khat'.

It goes without saying that the design of the bed itself was the epitome of grandeur. Each pillar of the teak bed had a sculpture of a fairy holding a butterfly in their hands. Moreover, each sculpture was also bejewelled with real, heavy dangle earrings.

Aside from the pillars, the structure flaunted carvings of moons and women on the headboard. With the wings of the fairies spread out, it looks like it was built for royalty.

However, the bed's extravagance was not quite the reason why people were so interested in the piece of furniture. It was the price tag that had caught everyone's attention: one crore taka.

A representative at the store explained the reason behind such a high price, "This bed is unique. You will not find it in any other store or country. We also won't be making a second piece of this either; even if you paid us double."

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Even with the bed's detailed craftsmanship and promise of uniqueness, visitors were not convinced. They felt that the bed was certainly worth several lakhs, but not one crore.

Moreover, the jewels on the fairies are actually just generic earrings sourced from local shops, putting more doubt on the price tag.

Regardless of whether it is worth the price or not, the small vendor created an uproar on social media in a matter of days.