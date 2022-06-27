A new layer to annotations with transparent sticky notes

Eshadi Sharif
27 June, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 10:52 am

Transparent sticky notes solve the age-old problem of regular sticky notes; they do not cover up the portion of text it is applied over

Transparent sticky notes. Photo: Collected
Transparent sticky notes. Photo: Collected

One can say that annotating and writing notes can make the difference from average to outstanding grades. After all, the notes hold our own interpretation of the knowledge, helping it seep into our brains more comfortably. But what if there was something new to add to your note-taking system that sounds too cool to be true? Transparent sticky notes! 

Transparent sticky notes have been around for a while, but they still seem like a wild concept, especially after using the common yellow sticky notes. These solve the age-old problem of regular sticky notes; they do not cover up the portion of text it is applied over. This can prove to be beneficial for people who like to cramp all their notes in textbooks. You will not have to worry about covering up diagrams or descriptions with just one note. 

If you are the kind of person who likes their books pristine but still has the urge to take notes, these sticky notes will be your best friend. They lay flat against the pages while keeping the text underneath visible. 

However, there is a downside to this, if you exclusively use gel pens. Gel pens and plastic are the perfect recipe for a smudged mess. 

Gel pens and transparent sticky note combo work as expected - your notes will get smudged and there is no way around it. The ink will not really dry with time. However, Linc Pentonic pens and the Pilot BP-1 RT ballpoint pens work exceptionally well with the sticky notes. You do not even have to wait for the ink to dry, it sits perfectly on the sheet as if it were paper. 

If you want to incorporate this into your note-taking system, we suggest you use ink which will contrast the colour of the textbook so that the notes stand out. 

Price: Starts from Tk110

Where to find: Daraz, The Journal Anatomy

