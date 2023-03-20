Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

At Monica Makes, Mofarriha creates unique jewellery pieces, taking inspiration from fashion shows and random artists, to fabricate her own version

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mofarriha Affrin, the founder of Monica Makes, creates and sells handcrafted jewellery from her tiny room, with the support of her family. Mofarriha's passion for creation led her to start this business back in 2020, at the age of 17, which has now grown beyond her imagination. 

At Monica Makes, Mofarriha creates unique jewellery pieces, taking inspiration from fashion shows and random artists, to fabricate her own version. "As an artist, I prioritise satisfaction over money, and make every single piece by hand, with time and patience," said Mofarriha. 

She also aims to make her brand budget-friendly and eco-friendly by providing 100% biodegradable packaging and using high-quality materials within her budget.

Wire Name Necklace

The Wire Name Necklace series is Monica Makes' best selling product, available in both silver and golden colours, and features customisable words or names in either English or Bangla. Made with non-tarnishing jewellery wire, these necklaces are durable and designed to last. 

These necklaces make for a meaningful and personalised gift for your loved ones, or as a special treat for yourself. You can wear your name or a special word close to your heart as a reminder of what's important to you.

Price: Tk210-370 (Depending on the number of letters or words)

Lillà Neck Piece

The Lillà Neck Piece is a versatile accessory that adds a touch of elegance to any outfit. This neckpiece is made with faux high-quality pearls and can be worn as a choker or necklace, depending on your preference.

The standout feature of the Lillà Neck Piece is the beautiful handmade pendant, featuring the painting "Fanciulla Con Lillà" by Achille Beltrame. The intricate detailing and vibrant colours of the pendant add a pop of artistry to the neckpiece, making it a unique addition to your jewellery collection.

Price: Tk660

Rosetta and Medusa rings

The Rosetta and Medusa rings are two stunning pieces of handcrafted jewellery that are sure to catch your eye. Made with non-tarnishing jewellery wire, these rings are durable and designed to last. 

The Rosetta ring features a delicate rose design, while the Medusa ring boasts an intricate serpent pattern inspired by ancient Greek mythology. You can wear them alone or pair them together for a statement look.

Price: Tk250 each

Where to find: instagram.com/monica.makes.bd

Comments

