Minimalist Gaming: Turning gaming peripherals into art

Brands

Mahnoor Tabassum
29 July, 2024, 09:15 am
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 09:15 am

Currently, the brand offers two product series: the Hide Series and Gaming Mousepads

Photo: Courtesy
Prethul Bhattacharjee and Maharaf Labib, driven by their deep passion for design and gaming peripherals, founded Minimalist Gaming in 2021 to merge their interests into a unique, innovative venture.

Since its inception, the brand has gained significant popularity both within and beyond the gaming community; celebrated for its top-notch, aesthetically pleasing mouse pads and desk pads. In addition to their sleek monochrome pads, the brand offers a vibrant collection of pop culture, gaming & anime-inspired designs.

Photo: Courtesy
"The design inspiration stems from pop culture, gaming and anime. Our designs bring vibrant storytelling and bold visuals to life, blending creativity with personal style in spaces both subtle and themed," said Prethul Bhattacharjee.

What sets the brand apart is its commitment to customisation at no extra cost. At Minimalist Gaming, all products are fully customisable, ensuring a personalised experience for every customer. Whether you share an illustration, portrait, or a snippet of your favourite game characters, the brand will transform them into mouse pads or desk pads.

Photo: Courtesy
Currently, the brand offers two product series: the Hide Series and Gaming Mousepads. All products are designed, assembled, and packaged domestically, with a small portion of raw materials imported from China.

"For our leather mouse pads, we use only the finest top-grain cowhide leather, sourced from the renowned region of Hemayetpur," said Maharaf Labib.

The leather mouse pads come in four colour variations: Saddle Brown, Hollister Brown, Jade Black, and Grey.

Photo: Courtesy
Minimalist Gaming caters to a broad audience, encompassing anyone who utilises a desk in their daily activities. They offer a wide range of dimensions, accommodating various preferences from compact setups to extensive gaming or workspaces, ensuring there's a size suitable for every need.

The Hide Series comes in two sizes: Compact (270x230mm) and Large (600x400mm). The Gaming Mousepad is available in four dimensions: Extra Large (900x400mm) & (450x400mm), Large (700x300mm), and Compact (350x300mm).

Available at: https://www.facebook.com/minimalistmousepad

Price: Tk1,200 - Tk2,800

