Microsoft Surface Go 3 specs LEAKED! Tablet may have no moving parts!

Microsoft is quite busy these days. The company has already announced that it will be hosting its annual fall event dubbed as the Microsoft event at 11AM ET on Wednesday, September 22. While Microsoft, in its announcement, did not share any details as to what we should expect from the company's upcoming event, reports have hinted towards Microsoft launching a bunch of new hardware and software devices.

One of the devices that Microsoft is expected to launch at its September 22 event is the Microsoft Surface Go 3 tablet. According to a report by German blog site Win Future, Microsoft will bring the same 10.5-inch form factor with magnesium alloy in its Surface Go 3 tablet as its predecessor.

The company will continue using Intel processors in the Surface Go 3 tablet. A Geekbench listing has revealed that the tablet could come with Intel Core i3-10100Y quad-core processor with a clock speed of 1.3GHz and a boost frequency of up to 3.9GHz. This is expected to be coupled with 8GB of RAM in the top model and 4GB of RAM in the base model. The report also says that the Microsoft Surface Go 3 tablet is expected to be completely fanless and therefore, it is possible that it will have no moving internal components at all.

Apart from the Surface Go 3 tablet, Microsoft is also expected to launch the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 foldable display smartphone at its September 22 event. The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 is tipped to run on Google's Android OS and be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset with Adreno 660 GPU and 8GB of RAM. It is also likely to feature support for 5G connectivity, and NFC for contactless payments.

The list doesn't end there. Apart from the Surface Go 3 tablet and the Surface Duo 2 foldable display smartphone, Microsoft is also expected to launch the Surface Book 3 successor, that is, Surface Book 4 laptop at its upcoming event. If reports are to be believed, the Surface Book 4 laptop could come with a hinged screen design. Lastly, the company is also expected to launch the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 laptop with thinner bezels and a faster processor at the event.