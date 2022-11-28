MIB Spirit: A piece of Bangladesh strapped to your shoulders

Does modernisation mean drifting away from one's roots?

The lifestyle brand 'MIB Spirit- Made in Bangladesh' says no. With a goal to strike a balance between local heritage and urban lifestyle, MIB Spirit boasts an array of bags that sport the latest designs crafted out of locally-sourced, environment-friendly material.

Their tagline says it all: "This is made with love. This is made with affection. This is made with utter dexterity. This is Made in Bangladesh."

The brand is geared towards consumers who often travel abroad. Founded in 2013 by Khaled Mahamud, the brand aims to create products that allow consumers to carry a part of Bangladesh with them wherever they go. Having an accessory that can represent the user's identity is a matter of pride.

The inspiration for MIB's products are drawn from the 1971 Liberation War and the resilience of the Bangalee people. Their products use colours and patterns aligned with earth, blood, leaves, stones, etc. The items are also tough and durable, which symbolises the persistent nature of Bangladesh and its people.

Additionally, the brand is also determined to establish a benchmark for an eco-friendly production system in Bangladesh. By focusing on the idea of upcycling, the products are made from recycled materials. The production process is strictly monitored to ensure the least amount of waste is created.

Here are some of our favourite offerings from MIB Spirit:

Eliyan

A trendy crossbody bag made from durable materials, it can come in handy on many occasions. The Eliyan satchel, in avocado green or ink black, can be your best friend for running errands, or can accompany you on your travels. The compact and sleek design easily lets you carry your phone, sanitiser, mask, passport, and your lipstick. The minimalist design keeps things simple yet trendy.

The crossbody bag comes in a size of 12 x 9.5 x 2 inches

Price: Tk1,875

Us

Looking for an alternative to traditional backpacks? Geared towards students, the Us – available in bleu marine, avocado green, or stone grey – is just that. The colourful cotton cashmere fabric makes the backpacks stand out. The bleu marine colour variant is particularly striking and exudes an almost carefree style.

The backpack sports a marl effect exterior and the quilt fabrics adds a layer of sporting vibe to its design. It is the perfect option to carry through the hustle and bustle of daily life.

Price: Tk2,375

Fero

If it is space that you are looking for, MIB Spirit has you covered. This bag from the Metro series line of products features an expandable flap. The bag includes a spacious inner chamber, multiple pockets on the inside and outside, and a removable belt. The design, in combination with the classy black colour, gives the bag the perfect touch of elegance alongside functionality.

Price: Tk3,250

Elm

The Elm is a trendy pouch that can be used to carry one's stationery or makeup. The pouch features multiple compartments and includes a mesh panel. It is a must-have if you have a hard time keeping your daily essentials organised and want to save time looking for them when on the go.

Price: Tk375

Where to find: MIB Spirit presently has three outlets in Dhaka: in Dhanmondi, Banani, and Nordic Club (exclusive only to the club members). You can also find them at https://www.facebook.com/inbangladesh1971