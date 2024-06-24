Mark your territory with customised seals

Seals offer a therapeutic way to assert your ownership over something, whether it's a book, letter, or personal journal. The joy of marking your territory is even greater when the stamp is a product of your own imagination.

Over the past few years, the Bangladeshi brand "Stamps You Need" has gained significant popularity on Instagram for its customised stamps. Now, their second product, customised seals, is also becoming a trendsetter.

Photo: Courtesy

These seals are made from metal with a golden finish. While the seal body is a consistent colour (golden brass), there are various colours and shapes available for the wax beads.

From bright red sealing wax to sophisticated Morandi colours, the options are plentiful. These colours are available as bead or stick shapes, which can be melted and then imprinted with the seal.

Stamps You Need offers two sizes of metal seals: 1 inch and 1.5 inches in diameter, priced at Tk1200 and Tk1500, respectively. Customers can request any design, but due to the challenges of metal engraving, the design should be minimal and not overly detailed.

Photo: Courtesy

"We primarily receive orders for wedding invitations featuring the initials of the bride and groom. We also create seals for businesses, featuring their initials or logos for imprinting on chocolate or bread. The seal remains intact unless deliberately broken, ensuring durability," explained Rokaiya Raisa, the visionary behind the brand.

Available at: www.instagram.com/stampsyouneed/