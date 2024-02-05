Magnets on your eyes? Wear your false eyelashes with magnetic eyeliner

The thought of wearing magnets on your eyes might scare you to your bones, as it did to me when I first heard about it. But given how popular this beauty trend is, I had to try it myself too.

By now it is no secret that a pair of false eyelashes can dramatically change your entire look. But wearing them is undoubtedly a hassle and if not done properly, the lashes fall apart and ruin your entire look. Besides, there are countless instances where eyelash glue hurt the eyes of many.

Introduced to the market in 2021, Glamscape boasts an impressive collection of 11 uniquely designed magnetic eyelashes. My personal choice was the "Bombshell" lash, and I must say, the packaging was nothing short of stunning. Housed in a transparent purple box with a crystal holder, it radiates a sense of luxury.

What sets this lash apart is its composition. It is made from bionic silk. Most of the eyelashes found in the market are made from mink fur, extracted from a cute animal called mink. The move away from animal-derived materials is really appreciable.

To wear the lash, I also ordered a magliner – an eyeliner with a thicker consistency designed to adhere seamlessly to the eyelash.

The pair of eyelashes I ordered was a bit dramatic, suitable for special occasions or parties. The eyelash band had some small magnets on it.

Applying these magnetic lashes proved to be a breeze. After precisely applying the eyeliner, with a thicker line to accommodate the lash band, I was pleasantly surprised by how effortlessly the lash connected. Once the eyeliner dried, placing the lash on the drawn line resulted in an instant and secure bond, thanks to the powerful magnets.

Taking off the eyelashes was equally effortless. A simple tug with your fingers does the trick, and you can neatly store them back in the box. The added perk? These eyelashes are reusable, offering approximately thirty wears if maintained properly. However, you run out of eyeliner by then.

The simplicity of the process, combined with the reliable magnets, made the whole experience a delight. However, I found the magliner's formula a bit too thick to draw a perfect line. Overall, it was a pleasant purchase.

Price:

Eyelash Pair: Tk590

Magliner: Tk535

Where to buy: Glamscape