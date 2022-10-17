Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

Eshadi Sharif
17 October, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 01:43 pm

Load shedding and day-long power outages are things everyone in Bangladesh has faced at one time or another. However, with the modern pace of work, studies, and life in general, power outages can leave many frustrated. 

Since this is something we can all relate to, we have compiled a list of useful items to make your time without electricity more productive and less stressful. 

Anker 521 Portable Power Station

Even though this device looks like a stereo from the outside, it is an absolute powerhouse. It is a portable charging station that can endure much more than your regular power bank. It has a 256W capacity and is capable of charging your laptop, phone, and various other devices. 

The portable power station has a drop-proof body and is expected to last 3,000 charge cycles, making it a heavy-duty device. 

The powerstation features six different ports. It comes equipped with a car lighter socket, one USB-C port, one USB-A port, and one AC outlet. The Anker 521 also includes a bright LED light to light up your room.

Price: Tk 32,399

Where to buy: www.ubuy.com.bd, airbringr.com  

LuminAID Solar Inflatable Lanterns

This lightweight lantern can run for 3-12 hours on solar power with approximately 10 hours of direct sunlight. 

It has seven different colour options to choose from, and can create a fun ambience even when the power is out. It is also water and dust proof. However, the best part about the lantern is its collapsible design, allowing you to easily store it when not in use. 

The lantern performs its best when it is hung on strategic corners of your home. 

Price: Tk 6,906

Where to buy: www.ubuy.com.bd, airbringr.com 

Energizer LED Rechargeable Flashlight 

Even though there are a wide variety of flashlights available in the market, the Energizer LED Rechargeable Flashlight is special. 

This flashlight includes retractable sliding prongs, meaning you can plug it directly into a power outlet. If you have it switched on while it is plugged in, the flashlight will not light up. However, once the power goes out, it will automatically turn on. You will not have to fumble around in the dark to search for your flashlight ever again. 

This flashlight will also last for about 3 hours of use after it is fully charged.

Price: Tk 1,939

Where to buy: www.ubuy.com.bd, airbringr.com 

WiHoo Mini Handheld Stroller Fan

In some homes, not all fans and lights are backed up by an alternate power source when the electricity goes out. Everyone is forced to huddle in one room and it can become quite uncomfortable. 

Having an extra personal portable fan can help you break out of this pattern. The best part about this mini portable fan are its bendable legs, you can make it stand upright on a table or you have it wrapped around a piece of furniture.

Price: Tk 3,088

Where to buy: www.ubuy.com.bd, airbringr.com 

Airtic Mini Portable Air Cooling Fan

If you need something that can help you cool down slightly better than a personal fan, you can opt for this mini swamp cooler. 

This handy device has three functions: fan, humidifier, and cooler. Even though it does not function like an air conditioner, it can still provide you with cool air once you put in water and ice in its tank. 

The cooler's noise level does not exceed 50 dB. In other words, it is quiet and will not distract you from your work. It can work for around 4 to 16 hours on a full charge, depending on the mode you are using.

The cooler also features an LED. 

Price: Tk4,362

Where to buy: www.ubuy.com.bd, airbringr.com

