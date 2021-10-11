iPhone SE 3 will SHOCK you, but may offer an iPhone 13 benefit

The Apple iPhone SE is the most affordable iPhone you can buy today. It's high on power but it uses a 7-year-old design with minor modifications. Hence, for the next iPhone SE, you'd expect a newer design and a faster processor. Sadly, the rumours do not paint a very positive picture as the iPhone SE in its third run may still be the same small iPhone we have known so far.

Based on a recent report on the Macotakara blog, it is said that the iPhone SE is likely to be largely unchanged from the current 4G LTE model.

The only change is said to be in the processor, which will get a 5G treatment.

The new iPhone SE will use the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13 and that's likely to be the only change.

New 2022 iPhone SE details speculated

If this report ends up being true, it will be the first time that the iPhone SE goes unchanged into the next generation.

The 1st Gen iPhone SE was based on the iPhone 5s running on iPhone 6s hardware while the 2nd Gen model was based on the phased out iPhone 8 running on iPhone 11 processor.

This means that the new iPhone SE would largely stay unchanged with its 4.7-inch LCD display, chunky bezels, the old TouchID verification system, and possibly the same small battery.

With 5G connectivity onboard, it would remain to be seen how this iPhone manages its battery life.

The 4G variant currently struggles with staying alive for a single day.

However, the iPhone 13 Mini is also said to be the last of its kind, with no iPhone 14 Mini expected in 2022.

Hence, this iPhone SE 5G along with the iPhone 13 Mini could be the only Apple smartphones to offer a compact form factor.

The iPhone 12 Mini could also see further price reductions.

Next year is expected to bring an iPhone 14 Max to replace the Mini variant.

The phones are expected to carry on the smaller display notch but fresher designs and faster chipsets.