Iftar made easy: Must-have appliances for stress-free Ramadan

Having iftar is one of the best parts of the month of Ramadan. But let's face it, preparing the meal can be quite challenging, especially when you're fasting.

Thankfully, appliances like air fryers, juicers and others can make your iftar preparation a lot easier. Here are a few to get you started.

Philips Digital XL Air Fryer

The Philips HD9270/90 Essential Digital XL Air Fryer is the ultimate kitchen appliance for anyone who wants to enjoy a healthier version of their most favourite fried foods.

The fryer has a capacity of 6.2 litres (1,200g). Equipped with 2,000 watts of power, you can use it to fry, grill, roast, and even bake. Its Rapid Air Technology ensures that your food is cooked evenly and perfectly. The cooking process is also a healthier alternative to traditional frying methods.

The adjustable time and temperature control on this fryer ensures that your food is cooked exactly the way you want it. It comes with a 'keep warm' function, as well as an automatic shut-off feature.

The air fryer also has a cool casing to make sure it is safe and easy to use.

Price: Tk 20,050

Where to find: shopz.com.bd

Kenwood Centrifugal Juicer

The Kenwood Centrifugal Juicer (JEM01.A0BK) is a high-performance juicer that can help you create delicious and healthy drinks quickly and easily. With a 0.80-litre capacity, this juicer can easily accommodate a variety of fruits and vegetables.

One of its standout features is its handy pulp container, which makes cleaning up afterwards a breeze. The pulp container collects all the leftover pulp and makes less of a mess.

This juicer comes with an easy-pour jug designed with a froth separator, which allows for a smooth and consistent pour every time.

Price: Tk 9,800

Where to find: mke.com.bd

Cuisinart 14 Cup Food Processor

The Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor is a powerful 720-watt food processor that can handle almost anything. This large-capacity food processor is perfect for making dips, purees, soups, sauces, hummus, salsa, guacamole, and much more.

It features on, off, and pulse buttons which allows for easy operation. The Lexan bowl is sturdy and durable, and the extra large feed tube with small and large pusher bowl sleeve assembly ensures that you can easily feed in ingredients of any size. The detachable disc stem makes it easy to switch between the various included accessories, and ensures that cleaning up is hassle-free.

The cord length of 36 inches provides ample room for placement in the kitchen. The 14-cup food processor comes with a variety of accessories, including a stainless steel standard slicing disc (4mm), a medium shredding disc, and a stainless steel chopping/mixing blade.

Additionally, a spatula, instruction manual, and recipe booklet are also included, giving you everything you need to get started right away.

Price: Tk 23,638

Where to find: ubuy.com.bd

Moulinex Multimoulinette Chopper

The Moulinex Multimoulinette Chopper is a 6-in-1 mini blender, with its interchangeable blades, that is perfect for preparing hard ingredients like coffee beans, nuts, or ice to soft ingredients such as spices, onions, garlic, and meat.

The blender features two serrated blades designed for grinding and crushing. The two sharp blades are perfect for chopping and blending soft ingredients as well, ensuring that your sauces, marinades, or dressings are smooth and evenly mixed.

The accessory for sauces is a standout feature of this blender, making it easy to create delicious emulsified sauces such as aioli, tartar sauce, etc.

With the powerful 500 watt motor and 500ml (300g) capacity, the Moulinex Multimoulinette Chopper can handle large quantities of ingredients with ease, making food preparation quick and effortless.

Price: Tk 6,050

Where to find: mke.com.bd