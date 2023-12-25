If you like your coffee hot, get an electric coaster under your coffee pot

Imagine taking a break from work, craving a sip of coffee. You pour a fresh batch of hot coffee but just before taking your sip, you are asked to attend a short but important meeting.

Returning to your desk, you happen to find your coffee is no longer at its optimum hot temperature. Annoying, isn't it? Xiaomi understands your plight.

Xiaomi's Sothing Heating Coaster redefines the conventional beverage heating experience with its innovative features, placing safety and versatility at the forefront. The standout feature of this device is the thermal discolouration patent, incorporating temperature-sensing technology to deliver a more intuitive safety reminder.

Its innovative temperature-sensitive ring, utilising temperature-sensing discolouration technology, undergoes a visual transformation when the product temperature reaches 45 ℃. The vermilion brown of the temperature-sensing ring transforms into a conspicuous red, serving as a clear indication for users to exercise caution and be mindful of safety.

With three-level temperature control, this heating coaster exhibits proficiency in handling a variety of warm drinks. The use of a durable, sturdy, and fast thermally conductive galvanised metal plate, coupled with a PTC heating element focused on constant temperature heating, ensures rapid heating and stable temperature control. The coaster can keep drinks warm at a comfortable 55°C, striking the perfect balance between neither too cold nor too hot.

Whether it's hot water, scented tea, coffee, milk, or Chinese medicine, the Xiaomi Sothing Heating Coaster caters to diverse drink preferences. The coaster employs a mechanical micro switch at the bottom, ensuring that it starts heating only when a water cup is placed on it, preventing any accidental heating when not in use. The anti-dry protection feature, coupled with intelligent core control technology, ensures safe and worry-free daily use.

The device is designed with user convenience in mind, featuring an 8-hour automatic shutdown function for energy efficiency. Operating at a low power of 15W, the Xiaomi Sothing Heating Coaster is ideal for environments with limited power, such as dormitories.

Price: Tk1,950

Where to buy: ShopZ BD