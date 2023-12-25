If you like your coffee hot, get an electric coaster under your coffee pot

Brands

Mahnoor Tabassum
25 December, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2023, 01:10 pm

If you like your coffee hot, get an electric coaster under your coffee pot

With three-level temperature control, this heating coaster exhibits proficiency in handling a variety of warm drinks

Mahnoor Tabassum
25 December, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2023, 01:10 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Imagine taking a break from work, craving a sip of coffee. You pour a fresh batch of hot coffee but just before taking your sip, you are asked to attend a short but important meeting.

Returning to your desk, you happen to find your coffee is no longer at its optimum hot temperature. Annoying, isn't it?  Xiaomi understands your plight.

Xiaomi's Sothing Heating Coaster redefines the conventional beverage heating experience with its innovative features, placing safety and versatility at the forefront. The standout feature of this device is the thermal discolouration patent, incorporating temperature-sensing technology to deliver a more intuitive safety reminder.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Its innovative temperature-sensitive ring, utilising temperature-sensing discolouration technology, undergoes a visual transformation when the product temperature reaches 45 ℃. The vermilion brown of the temperature-sensing ring transforms into a conspicuous red, serving as a clear indication for users to exercise caution and be mindful of safety.

With three-level temperature control, this heating coaster exhibits proficiency in handling a variety of warm drinks. The use of a durable, sturdy, and fast thermally conductive galvanised metal plate, coupled with a PTC heating element focused on constant temperature heating, ensures rapid heating and stable temperature control. The coaster can keep drinks warm at a comfortable 55°C, striking the perfect balance between neither too cold nor too hot.

Whether it's hot water, scented tea, coffee, milk, or Chinese medicine, the Xiaomi Sothing Heating Coaster caters to diverse drink preferences. The coaster employs a mechanical micro switch at the bottom, ensuring that it starts heating only when a water cup is placed on it, preventing any accidental heating when not in use. The anti-dry protection feature, coupled with intelligent core control technology, ensures safe and worry-free daily use.

The device is designed with user convenience in mind, featuring an 8-hour automatic shutdown function for energy efficiency. Operating at a low power of 15W, the Xiaomi Sothing Heating Coaster is ideal for environments with limited power, such as dormitories.

Price: Tk1,950

Where to buy: ShopZ BD

 

Features

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Collected

Bang for your buck: Top 3 home theatres of 2023

1h | Brands
Photo: Collected

If you like your coffee hot, get an electric coaster under your coffee pot

1h | Brands
Taking care of workers is a manufacturers’ responsibility, it’s also a core responsibility of buyers in any form of sustainable and ethical business. Photo: TBS

Enhancing efficiency: A way forward to adopt the new minimum wage

5h | Panorama
It is the cold, crisp days in long-ago Decembers I go back to as I watch the Christmas lights go on all across London. Photo: Bloomberg

In the light of Christmas

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Yoganika: How helpful is yoga in empowering women?

Yoganika: How helpful is yoga in empowering women?

34m | Multimedia
Six life insurers’ claim settlement below 50% in 2022

Six life insurers’ claim settlement below 50% in 2022

1h | Multimedia
Draft law for NPL resolution deviates from int’l good practices: World Bank

Draft law for NPL resolution deviates from int’l good practices: World Bank

1h | Multimedia
The joy of Christmas is overshadowed by sadness in the Birthplace of Jesus

The joy of Christmas is overshadowed by sadness in the Birthplace of Jesus

15h | Multimedia