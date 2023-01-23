Head Gear: A paradise for fashion enthusiasts

Brands

Kaniz Supriya
23 January, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 10:52 am

Head Gear: A paradise for fashion enthusiasts

Head Gear offers more than 5,000 imported and in-house designed hats

Kaniz Supriya
23 January, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 10:52 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Albeit underrated, head accessories, especially hats and caps, are unparallel fashion statements. 

While shopping for himself, Imran Hossain, an undergraduate student at North South University, found a gap in the market for head accessories.

"Although local markets are flooded with caps and hats with different price tags, there are a few brands, solely dedicated to making these," he said.

He then started his venture 'Head Gear' in 2021 and started selling quality caps and hats nationwide. The brand was co-founded by Iftekhar Ahmed, Imran's younger brother. Currently, Head Gear offers more than 5,000 collections of imported and in-house designed products.

Since its inception, the brand has been getting overwhelming responses, resulting in a revenue of Tk 1.3 crore in its debut year.

The lion's share of the brand's income comes from e-commerce and f-commerce. Head Gear's manufacturing unit and showroom are located in Narayanganj.

Here are three of their best-selling items:

Best-selling black Dhaka baseball cap

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Made of pure cotton, the cap boldly features an embroidery of Dhaka. This is the brand's top-selling item, they have sold more than 3,000 units at the time of writing.

The Dhaka cap is available in two shades: black and white. The cap is minimal, versatile and can be paired with any outfit.

 Price: Tk 600

Classic chequered golf hat

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Golf hats are more than a head accessory. For generations, it has been an iconic fashion accessory. Head Gear offers plenty of options for golf hats, which either come in solid colours or chequered patterns. 

The hat is made of blended fabrics, having a composition of 35% cotton and 65% polyester.

Price: Tk 500

Multicolour all-purpose bucket hat

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The bucket hats are great when one is seeking shade from the sun. When people see you wearing one during any outing, they'll know you take UV protection seriously.

Head Gear offers a wide range of bucket hats. Made with cotton, the multicolour tie-dye bucket hat is bright, funky, and a go-to item for any expedition.

Price: Tk 400

Where to buy: www.facebook.com/headgearcaps

Features

Head Gear / Baseball cap / Golf hat / Bucket hat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Head Gear: A paradise for fashion enthusiasts

47m | Brands
Photo: Collected

iPad Pro M2: Overkill, even for professionals

17m | Brands
There’s no question that the world is in the throes of many interlocking crises. The question is whether that amounts to something qualitatively new. Photo: Bloomberg

So we’re in a polycrisis. Is that even a thing?

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Sulekha Ink: A brand that traces its history back to a revolution

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

15h | TBS Entertainment
One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

14h | TBS SPORTS
Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

17h | TBS Insight
Killing Scenes in movies: Misha Sawdagor records

Killing Scenes in movies: Misha Sawdagor records

16h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port