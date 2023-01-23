Head Gear: A paradise for fashion enthusiasts

Albeit underrated, head accessories, especially hats and caps, are unparallel fashion statements.

While shopping for himself, Imran Hossain, an undergraduate student at North South University, found a gap in the market for head accessories.

"Although local markets are flooded with caps and hats with different price tags, there are a few brands, solely dedicated to making these," he said.

He then started his venture 'Head Gear' in 2021 and started selling quality caps and hats nationwide. The brand was co-founded by Iftekhar Ahmed, Imran's younger brother. Currently, Head Gear offers more than 5,000 collections of imported and in-house designed products.

Since its inception, the brand has been getting overwhelming responses, resulting in a revenue of Tk 1.3 crore in its debut year.

The lion's share of the brand's income comes from e-commerce and f-commerce. Head Gear's manufacturing unit and showroom are located in Narayanganj.

Here are three of their best-selling items:

Best-selling black Dhaka baseball cap

Photo: Courtesy

Made of pure cotton, the cap boldly features an embroidery of Dhaka. This is the brand's top-selling item, they have sold more than 3,000 units at the time of writing.

The Dhaka cap is available in two shades: black and white. The cap is minimal, versatile and can be paired with any outfit.

Price: Tk 600

Classic chequered golf hat

Photo: Courtesy

Golf hats are more than a head accessory. For generations, it has been an iconic fashion accessory. Head Gear offers plenty of options for golf hats, which either come in solid colours or chequered patterns.

The hat is made of blended fabrics, having a composition of 35% cotton and 65% polyester.

Price: Tk 500

Multicolour all-purpose bucket hat

Photo: Courtesy

The bucket hats are great when one is seeking shade from the sun. When people see you wearing one during any outing, they'll know you take UV protection seriously.

Head Gear offers a wide range of bucket hats. Made with cotton, the multicolour tie-dye bucket hat is bright, funky, and a go-to item for any expedition.

Price: Tk 400

Where to buy: www.facebook.com/headgearcaps