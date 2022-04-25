Hatil’s Sofa Fusion: Is it a sofa or a bed?

Eshadi Sharif
25 April, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 12:07 pm

The art of interior decor often lies in finding a way to make the most out of your space. However, if you live in a cramped home, it becomes a necessity. Either way, dual-function furniture such as Hatil's Sofa Fusions are lifesavers. 

This sofa can accommodate up to three people, so there is ample space for your buddies during movie night. If you feel the space is getting tight or you would rather lie down, you can unfold the body of the sofa to create a low-rise bed. The wooden handles of the sofa become a leg stand for the bed, and the head of the sofa can tilt to give you a flat surface.

The wooden parts of the sofa are constructed using kiln-dried beech wood and veneered engineered wood. Furthermore, the wood is given a beautiful antique finish with polyurethane lacquer, which is environmentally friendly. 

You might be wondering about the maintenance of a sofa like this. The fabric used is of high quality, meaning it will not give out on you anytime soon and you can easily dry clean it. You can also choose the colour of the material from Hatil to fit the aesthetic of your home. 

What makes this sofa stand out from the rest of their sofa cum beds is that you can control the incline of the sofa's head. In other words, you can change the structure of the bed depending on your posture, making it the ultimate flexible sofa cum bed. 

This bed will be an amazing choice if you want to save on space or do not have an extra guest room. The dual-functioning furniture will be able to accommodate friends and family staying over. It is also a great furniture if you just want the option to make your leisure time an occasion.

The Sofa Fusion retails for Tk48,100 but is subject to change depending on discounts, if available. Hatil will take care of any hassle with assembly or installation once the furniture is delivered. You can also check out their newly released stylish sofas, Manchester and Lorient.

You can purchase the Sofa Fusion at all Hatil outlets or visit their website: https://hatil.com/

Product code: HATIL Sofa Fusion-302

Price: Tk48,100

