GoPro HERO10 Black: The most versatile action camera

Thinking about going on an adventure with your friends or recording your first video for YouTube? Then you might want to get yourself an action camera that captures photos and videos in a way that traditional cameras or smartphones just cannot.

An action camera is a tiny, rugged, waterproof, lightweight digital camera designed for capturing immersive action shots. It can produce high-quality, wide-angle video in almost any environment. It supports a large number of mounts that enable it to be fixed to anything — a surfboard, a helmet, your chest, and so on which makes it very popular for extreme sports.

Most people think of GoPro when they hear the phrase "action camera"—and for good reason! Like most action cameras, GoPros are compact, durable, and offer an impressive set of features perfect for a wide array of activities. But what sets GoPro apart is the incredibly high image quality that these action cameras capture—everything from image quality and coloring to electronic stabilisation is industry-leading.

The GoPro HERO10 Black, launched in September 2021, is the company's most recent addition to its action camera lineup. Although the HERO10 looks almost identical to its predecessor, there is one big change inside that sets the stage for much bigger things to come: the all-new GP2 processor.

The New GP2 Processor: The GP2 processor is the first processor change to the hero lineup since the Hero 6 that came out in 2017. With the help of this processor, the HERO10 can upload footage to your phone or the cloud 30% faster over Wi-Fi. And for the first time, you can now directly plug your GoPro into your phone for 50% faster uploads. The front screen also has a higher frame rate now.

Video Resolution: Thanks to the GP2 processor, frame rates across the board have doubled, and the highest resolution is now up from 5k to 5.3k video (that's 15.8 million pixels). That means you can shoot in 5.3k at 60fps or 4k video at a massive 120fps. Whether you're shooting sports, lifestyle, travel, pets, or automotive, you'll find these higher frame rates hard to resist when playing around with film creativity.

Image Sensor: Now with the HERO10, you can take full advantage of the 23-megapixel photo resolution that this tiny action camera has. Noise and grain aren't so much of a problem anymore, and details are fantastic, even in low light. So, you can have great videos and pictures in overcast gloomy weather as well.

Stabilisation: Another bonus on this front is HyperSmooth 4.0, which brings the stabilisation's powerful 'High' mode to the HERO10 Black's most demanding modes (5.3K/30p, 4K/60p, and 2.7K/120p). HyperSmooth is by far the best form of stabilisation on any action cam. If you've been thinking of using a GoPro as your live streaming camera, the HERO10 Black brings one other upgrade here – you can now stream with HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilisation.

Other Features: Besides the massive 2x frame rates that are available now, the start-up of the camera is a lot faster, meaning you can start recording those epic moments sooner. The touch screen is a lot smoother and more responsive. And the HERO10 itself weighs only 153 grams, which is ridiculously light. It comes with a rechargeable, 1720 mAh battery pack.

Price: The HERO10 Black is many things, but cheap isn't one of them. That's understandable, as it's the most feature-packed, user-friendly action cam out there. It will cost you around BDT 45,000 to BDT 50,000.

Where to buy: You can find the HERO10 on Star Tech, Ryans Computers, and other camera shops in the city.

So, if you don't already have a GoPro and are wondering whether or not you should bite the bullet and get one, then 100% yes, the HERO10 is worth the money! This camera is perfect for travel, sports, lifestyle, and even vlogging. And thanks to its waterproof body, portability and easy smartphone connectivity, it sits pretty high on the list of being the perfect all-round travel camera too.

You can literally connect your camera to the GoPro Quik app on your phone, wirelessly sync your footage, edit photos, make videos (using their ready-to-go templates), and in a matter of minutes, you have epic content ready to upload straight to Instagram, TikTok, YouTube or Facebook as soon as you have an internet connection!

Technical Specifications:

Weight: 153 grams

Processor: The All-New GP2 Processor

Photo Resolution: 23 Megapixels

Video Resolution: 5.3K/60FPS, 4K/120FPS, 2.7K/240FPS

Stabilisation: HyperSmooth 4.0

Waterproof: Yes, Up to 33ft (10m)

Voice Control: Yes

Live stream: Yes, Up to 1080p resolution (with HyperSmooth 4.0 ON)

Cloud Compatibility: Auto upload to GoPro cloud (subscription required)

Special Features: TimeWarp 3.0, Night Lapse, 8x Slo-Mo, Front LCD