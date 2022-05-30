Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

This year's Google I/O introduced many of Google's upcoming products. They announced not just one but three Pixel phones, Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel Watch, and more. Some new products have been announced way ahead of their release, and you might have to wait till 2023 to know more about them.

Pixel 6A

Let us dive into their new line of budget-friendly Pixel phone, the Pixel 6A. It is a smaller version of the Pixel 6, with a 6.1-inch OLED screen. The specs are similar to the Google Pixel 6; it has the same in-house-built Tensor chipset and Titan M2.

The main difference lies in the camera. The 6A boasts the same Sony IMX363 12 MP sensor previously used for the Pixel 3, Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5A.

This might be a bummer for many as they probably expected to see Pixel 6's 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor on their 6A lineup.

The Pixel 6A is set to release on July 28 with a price tag of approximately Tk39,429

Pixel buds pro

Google's upcoming earbud, which is set to compete with the likes of Apple Airpods Pro, is the Pixel Buds Pro. It comes with a custom 6-core audio chipset, which focuses on providing the best active noise cancellation.

It also comes with a feature called the 'Silent Seal'. It is meant to measure the pressure inside an ear canal, provide a convenient seal to not have that plugged-up feeling of earbuds, and assist in noise cancellation. The Pixel Buds Pro comes with Multidevice connectivity which is capable of switching between devices smoothly without having to connect manually.

The Pixel Buds Pro takes advantage of Google Assistant, which can control the device hands-free, and even provide map directions and real-time translations.

The Earbuds Pro has an IPX4 rating to make the device sweatproof, and the charging case has an IPX2 rating. Battery-wise, the Pixel Buds Pro can provide 7 to 11 hours, depending on if noise cancellation is on.

The Pixel Buds Pro is set to release on July 21, 2022 with a market price of approximately Tk17,475.

Pixel 7/7 Pro with next-gen Tenser chipset

Surprisingly, Google also announced the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro lineup but revealed very little. We know how it looks and that it boasts a triple camera setup with a similar camera bump to the Pixel 6. It will come with the next generation of Tenser SOC and ship with Android 13.

The device has also introduced some new variants like Lemongrass and Hazel. However, the price is still unknown but we can expect it to be released around 2023.

Pixel watch with Fitbit integration

After acquiring Fitbit, fans were waiting for Google to launch its own lineup of watches. Now, the Fitbit app can be used to track heart rate, sleep, active minutes, and set fitness goals on the Pixel Watch. The device has a scroller on the side for navigation called a "Tactile Crown" since it responds to touch.

Appearance-wise, one thing that might be bothersome is the bezels surrounding the device which seemed pretty noticeable in the videos provided by Google. Just like the Pixel Buds Pro, it comes with a built-in assistant and uses Google Maps to give directions on the go.

It also comes with Google Wallet for quick and convenient payment and has Google Home to control your home devices directly from the watch. The Pixel Watch is only compatible with Androids. The Pixel Watch is set to release next year alongside the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Pixel tablet, AR glasses, and more

Google briefly discussed a few other products for 2023 and beyond. They have given us a look at the new Pixel Tablet, which will also rock the Tenser chipset and AR Glasses, which is set to be a successor to the Google Glass. It is integrated with Google translate and will transcribe what it hears and display it to the user wearing the glasses.

They announced new services, like 'My Ad Centre', where users can modify how they see ads. Google Wallet is also set to house much more than payment cards in its mission to replace actual wallets. It will store loyalty cards, digital driver's licences, transit passes, event tickets, vaccination cards, etc.

Finally, they announced Fast Pair which is similar to how Apple instantly locates and connects to other Apple devices like the Airpods, Apple Watch, and Homepod.