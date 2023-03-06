Gimbal Stabiliser: Revolutionise your filmmaking experience

Gone are the days when shaky and unstable footage was considered acceptable in filmmaking. Today, audiences demand a higher level of quality and professionalism from the films and videos they watch. To meet this demand, high-tech gimbal stabilisers have revolutionised the world of filmmaking.

With these advanced devices, you can achieve perfectly smooth and stable shots, even when you're on the move. Whether you're a professional filmmaker or an aspiring hobbyist, a gimbal stabiliser can take your work to new heights. In this guide, we explore some popular gimbal stabilisers and discuss their features to help you choose the right one for your needs.

Zhiyun Smooth X Foldable Smartphone Gimbal

The Zhiyun Smooth X Foldable Smartphone Gimbal offers instant landscape and portrait transition, which allows you to quickly switch between landscape and portrait mode, without having to adjust the gimbal manually.

Another great feature of the Smooth X is its gestures-ready function, which allows you to start recording, take photos or zoom in and out, using simple hand gestures. This makes it incredibly easy to operate the gimbal and capture the shots you want, without having to touch your phone.

The Smooth X also offers ultimate flexibility, with its ability to fold down to a compact size that can fit in your pocket. It comes with an impressive mechanical range, with a roll mechanical range of 285° and a pan-axis movement range of 300°, providing you with smooth and seamless movements as you capture your footage.

Price: Tk6,049

Where to find: startech.com.bd

Gudsen Moza Mini MI 3 Axis Gimbal

With support for a range of popular smartphones including the iPhone X, iPhone 8/8 Plus, iPhone 7/7 Plus, iPhone 6S/6S Plus/6/6 Plus, Huawei Mate 10, and Samsung Galaxy, the Gudsen Moza Mini MI 3 Axis Gimbal is a versatile tool that can be used with a range of devices.

One of the key features of the Moza Mini MI is its compact design, making it easy to carry with you wherever you go. Despite its small size, this gimbal is packed with advanced features, including a continuous pan axis of ±360°, tilt axis of ±165°, and roll axis of 310°.

The Mini MI also features Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, making it easy to control the gimbal wirelessly from your smartphone. With a Bluetooth control range of 5m, you can easily adjust the gimbal's settings and control your camera remotely. Additionally, it features a USB input and output port, allowing you to charge your smartphone while you shoot and keep your device powered up throughout the day.

Price: Tk7,890

Where to find: techlandbd.com

FeiyuTech SCORP-C 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal

The FeiyuTech SCORP-C 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal is an impressive piece. It has been designed to fit a range of DSLR and mirrorless cameras, including the Sony a7IV, a7s, Canon R5, R6, M50, Panasonic, Nikon, and Fujifilm, with a maximum payload of 2.5kg.

Another impressive feature is its magic knob ring along with easy control with powerful buttons, which lets you control the camera's focus and the gimbal axis with a single hand.

The SCORP-C also features an integrated handle grip, which eliminates the need for an underslung handle grip as an optional accessory. This integrated handle design makes the gimbal more ergonomic and easier to handle, allowing for longer shooting sessions without experiencing any fatigue.

Price: Tk35,693

Where to find: ubuy.com.bd

DJI Pocket 2 Creator Combo 3-Axis Gimbal

The DJI Pocket 2 Creator Combo 3-Axis Gimbal features a camera with a 1/1.7" 64MP CMOS sensor, allowing you to capture stunning footage with incredible detail and clarity.

This gimbal is perfect for vlogging, documentary filmmaking and more, with the ability to capture up to 4K60 video and 4 microphones.

You can capture a wide range of shots, from close-ups to wide landscapes with up to 8x zoom and a 93° angle of view. The DJI Pocket 2 Creator Combo connects to your smartphone via the DJI Mimo app, making it easy to control your camera remotely and share your footage with others.

With the app, you can also access a range of features, including up to 64MP jpeg or dng raw still photos, built-in glamour effects, and an AI editor to help you perfect your footage.

Optional Wi-Fi and Bluetooth monitoring make it easy to view your footage in real-time, while time-lapse, motion-lapse and panorama modes allow you to capture stunning footage in a variety of creative ways.

Price: Tk47,990

Where to find: bdshop.com