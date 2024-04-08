Gift your loved ones a wellness package

When it comes to expressing love, gifts speak volumes, and their impact is even greater when they contribute to the recipient's health and well-being.

Wellness products are tailored to enhance every aspect of your well-being. From reducing stress and enhancing mental clarity, to boosting physical performance and promoting better sleep quality, these products offer a multitude of benefits. They also support digestion, bolster immunity, and promote skin health, ensuring holistic wellness.

To help you find inspiration, TBS has listed a selection of wellness products that would make the perfect gift for your loved ones – or yourself.

Essential oil diffuser

As the pace of life accelerates, people may be prone to fatigue, anxiety, and have difficulty falling asleep. The Paige series diffusers by Home and Beyond are quite refreshing and encapsulate nature's essence. They are better described as a nectar for your senses rather than just an aroma.

Photo: Collected

This aromatherapy diffuser uses high-quality ceramics, and the ultrasonic design ensures that the diffuser controls the smooth mist for a long time. When you sleep, exercise, and read, add your favourite essential oils to this small device. It will emit a pleasant aroma, reduce your fatigue from work and improve sleep quality.

Where to buy: Home and Beyond

Price: Tk1,790

Himalayan glow salt lamp

For those in search of a truly special and meaningful gift, the Orange Rock Salt Himalayan Crystal Lamp stands out as a surefire winner. Whether given as an Eid present or a spontaneous gesture of affection, recipients are sure to be delighted by the lamp's beauty and its ability to elevate their living spaces to new heights.

Photo: Collected

In each box, customers can expect a carefully packaged 15-watt light bulb, a Himalayan salt night lamp with a dimmable switch, and a user manual to help you make the most of this unique and beneficial addition to your living space.

Customer reviews speak volumes about the impact of these lamps. Users express a sense of warmth and calmness, describing the lamps as beautiful, natural, and offering a pleasant glow. The dimmer switch allows for customisable brightness, enhancing the overall experience.

Where to buy: UBuy

Price: Tk3,567

Mi Smart Band 7 Pro

Photo: Collected

Mi Band 7 Pro revolutionises smart wearables with its sleek AMOLED display and stylish rectangular design, offering both elegance and functionality. This device excels in monitoring health, tracks sleep, heart rate, and SpO₂ levels. Its SpO₂ feature is for personal reference only and not intended for medical purposes. Additionally, the female health tracking feature enables accurate prediction of menstrual cycles and related information.

Where to buy: Apple Gadgets

Price: Tk7,200

Herbal tea box

Herbal teas are known for their various health benefits, including boosting immunity, aiding digestion, and reducing stress. By gifting a Herbal Tea Box, you're offering your loved ones the gift of wellness and encouraging them to prioritise their health.

Photo: Collected

The Northern Teabox by K&K is a premium selection of organic tea blends crafted to elevate your tea-drinking experience. The box contains six different flavours including, classic Black Tea made from organic black tea leaves, invigorating Ginger Tea infused with organic ginger leaves, and soothing Tulsi Tea featuring a blend of organic black tea and tulsi leaves.

For those who prefer the subtle notes of green tea, the collection offers Organic Green Tea and fragrant Jasmine Green Tea, made with organic green tea leaves and jasmine flowers. The box also contains Green Lemongrass Tea, a combination of organic green tea with the zesty essence of lemongrass.

Where to buy: Any super shop

Price: Tk750

Water bottle with time marker and straw

Encouraging your loved ones to stay hydrated is a simple yet impactful way to show you care. And what's even better? When a water bottle becomes the reminder.

Photo: Collected

The Hyeta 32 oz Water Bottles with Times to Drink and Straw is a motivational water bottle with a time marker. The bottle is made from high-quality, toxin-free plastic that is durable and safe, withstanding accidental drops. Suitable for both hot and cold drinks (-40 to 212°F). It is very light in weight with a carrying strap, perfect for indoor and outdoor activities.

Where to buy: UBuy

Price: Tk2,535

Yoga mat

Photo: Collected

Starting the day with yoga or exercise can be life-changing. Gifting someone a yoga mat can show them that you care about their well-being. The Eco-Friendly Yoga Mat by Techno Health, designed in collaboration with experts, offers extra comfort with its 8mm thickness and non-slip surface. Made from TPE material, it's versatile for yoga, pilates, gym routines, and meditation, providing optimal support for your workout goals.

Where to buy: Techno Health

Price: Tk999

Scented candle

Photo: Collected

The relaxing scent of candles can uplift one's mood, making it a popular choice for aromatherapy. At Sundora BD, you will find a wide selection of scented candles from international brands. Among them, the Woodwick Amethyst Sky Trilogy is a thoughtful choice. The candle is a sheer indulgence for your senses with its rich layers of fragrance. Woodwick Amethyst Sky Trilogy comes with a crackling wick and a stylish teardrop-shaped glass vessel to recreate the refined glow of a fireplace in any room of your home.

Where to buy: Sundora

Price: Tk4,200

Mini hot water bag

Hot water bags provide soothing relief from aches, pains, and muscle cramps. Whether it's menstrual cramps, back pain, or sore muscles from exercise, the warmth from a hot water bag can help alleviate discomfort and promote relaxation.

Photo: Collected

The mini hot water bag by Kazmi Bangladesh is one of the cutest wellness products ever, which will lift your mood instantly. The bags, made with a velvet outer layer, are available in different colours and interesting patterns.

Where to buy: Kablewala

Price: Tk325