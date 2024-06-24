Get well soon gifts: With love and care

When someone we care about is feeling under the weather, one of the best ways to lift their spirits is by sending a thoughtful get-well-soon gift. Whether it's a close friend, a family member, or a coworker, a thoughtful gift can bring a bit of joy and comfort to their recovery process.

From cosy blankets and soothing teas to get well soon cards, we've got suggestions to help you find the perfect way to say, "Feel better soon!"

Vivian plush blanket

Blankets are a must for those who are feeling sick. And for these circumstances, the Vivian plush blanket is an ideal choice. This cosy and fluffy blanket, which comes in khaki, turmeric yellow, and blue, measures 5 feet by 6.5 feet.

Photo: Collected

The blanket, which is made from luxurious velvet cashmere with a soft Sherpa lining, is perfect for anyone needing extra comfort, whether they're at home, in the hospital, or undergoing treatment.

It can additionally be used as a throw blanket for the couch, a travel companion, or a heartfelt gift for various occasions, including birthdays, holidays, and anniversaries. It is perfect for snuggling up during cold seasons or chilly evenings. The Vivian plush blanket is machine washable and designed to remain vibrant and soft even after washing.

Price: Tk5,890

Where to buy: Home and Beyond BD

Grace essential oil diffuser

The essential oil diffuser is available in sets of three and six, and it also uses high-quality ceramics and an ultrasonic design to produce a smooth, long-lasting mist.

Fatigue, anxiety, and sleep difficulties are prevalent symptoms in patients, and this essential oil diffuser can be of great help. The diffuser comes in various scents including peppermint, lavender, sweet orange, and more.

Photo: Collected

It's also easy to use and operates electrically through a USB cable for ultimate convenience. It is perfect for any room in the house— whether it's the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, living room, or office, this diffuser can also function as a humidifier and has a 300ml capacity.

Scents like lavender and eucalyptus are well-known for their relaxing and respiratory benefits, making them perfect for someone's recovery.

Where to find: Home and Beyond

Price: Tk890

Kazi & Kazi Northern harmony tea box

Before modern medicine came to be, people depended on natural resources for their wellbeing, of which tea was also used. When you are feeling under the weather, therefore a warm, soothing cup of tea can be the perfect remedy.

Photo: Collected

The Kazi and Kazi Tea Combo Box, featuring black tea, green tea, tulsi tea, and green lemongrass tea, offers a delightful selection for your loved ones. With 40 packs coming to a total of 65 grams, this combo box is a wonderful get-well-soon gift.

In addition to the variety in the combo box, other flavours of tea like chamomile, peppermint, and ginger are known for their calming properties and can help alleviate various symptoms. Whether it is for relaxation or relief, this tea set is an excellent way to help your loved one feel better and show you care.

Where to find: Chaldal

Price: Tk280

A thoughtful card

Being sick can be a tiring and isolating time for anyone. During this time, it is important to remind people that they are not alone.

A simple card conveying your well-wishes for someone who is sick is important as it shows you care, and it can make their day a little better. Sending a card with a heartfelt message can be very comforting during tough times.

Photo: Collected

Born and Bred, has three distinct cards in unique designs for you to choose from. Though a simple gesture, a personalised card can help lift your loved one's spirits by offering support, hope, and love.

Though this card may be on the more expensive side, you can always switch to handmade options and add some fresh flowers and chocolates to your gift.

Where to find: Born and Bred

Price: Tk600