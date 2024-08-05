Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

Nobody loves to drive a boring-looking car, especially in Dhaka, where the traffic is unbearable, and you have to spend a lion's share of your day sitting in your car. It's important that the ambience gives you joy.

The Business Standard listed some products that can elevate the aesthetics of your car.

Bobbleheads by Plutonic

Bobbleheads make a great accessory for a car, as they add a fun element to the car's décor, breaking the monotony of standard interior designs. The movement of the bobblehead can be amusing too, especially if you are travelling with children.

Photo: Collected

Popular for action figures and other collectables, the online brand 'Plutonic' offers a lucrative collection of bobbleheads. From Batman to Groot, Jon Snow to Stan Lee Pop, you will find your favourite characters here in the form of bobbleheads.

The products are made of high-grade plastic and they are mounted on a rectangular, flat surface, ideal for keeping on the dashboard. They also come with double-sided stickers for secure attachment.

Available at: https://www.facebook.com/Plutonic1122

Price: Tk650

Mughal tissue box cover by Kaaruj

Local brand Kaaruj has introduced a series of vibrant tissue box covers, perfect for both home and car use.

These covers are crafted from high-quality handloom cotton fabric and measure 3" in height, 9.5" in width, and 4.5" in length, making them an ideal fit for standard tissue boxes.

Photo: Collected

In addition to their aesthetic appeal, Kaaruj's tissue box covers are quite functional. They feature a convenient opening for easy tissue access and a non-woven fabric lining to keep the tissues clean and fresh.

The Mughal series of tissue covers features colourful Mughal motifs in a monochrome base, available in a few colour combinations.

Available at: https://www.kaaruj.com/

Price: Tk490

2-in-1 pillows by Miniso

The 2-in-1 pillows by Miniso can be used as a neck pillow and a round pillow, simply by unzipping it.

Photo: Collected

The pillows are skin-friendly, soft and extrusion-resistant. The high-quality cotton filling provides a nice, soft touch. The availability of designs depends on stock.

Available at: Miniso outlets

Price: Tk799+

Swing duck car pendant from Daraz

A car pendant is a small yet significant accessory that vehicle owners use to express their personality, affiliations, or aesthetic preferences. Daraz offers a wide range of car pendants from local brands as well as international ones.

Photo: Collected

One standout piece is the swing duck pendant, a colourful addition to any rearview mirror. The duck, designed in white and yellow, is attached to a sturdy black nylon thread mimicking a swing. Details such as a rakish hat and tiny, black sunglasses make it a super cute accessory for your car.

Available at: https://www.daraz.com.bd/

Price: Tk725

Sanrio character aromatherapy ornament from Daraz

Nobody likes a stinky car, which is why using fragrance is essential to keep your vehicle smelling fresh.

It's even better when the source of the fragrance doubles as an ornament, such as the Sanrio character aromatherapy ornaments available on Daraz.

Photo: Collected

This collection features five beloved cartoon characters—Pompompurin, Cinnamoroll, My Melody, Pochacco, and Kuromi—created by the Japanese entertainment company Sanrio.

These charming characters are easy to install: simply attach them to the blades of your car's air-conditioner. Not only do they add a pleasant scent to your car, but they also bring a touch of fun to your interior.

Available at: https://www.daraz.com.bd/

Price: Tk307

LED strip light by Gadstyle

The lighting in your car is a key component that sets the overall ambiance. You can make it more exciting by investing in the BlitzWolf BW-LT33 5M WS2811 5050 LED strip lights.

Installing them is quite simple: just stick the adhesive strips on the desired areas. Local e-commerce site Gadstyle offers a wide range of LED strip lights by different brands. They also come in many colours and lengths.

Photo: Collected

With its 'Sync with Music' feature, the BlitzWolf strip light dynamically changes to the rhythm of your tunes, taking your car's interior lighting to the next level. You can also customise the lighting.

This LED strip light offers various vibrant light effects, thanks to its Smart IC Control Chip, which ensures smooth and dynamic colour transitions. The 40-key IR remote allows you to easily control and personalise your lighting setup, making it both a practical and fun addition to your vehicle.

Available at: https://www.gadstyle.com/

Price: Tk3,900