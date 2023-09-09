Floral pots for your flower plants

Brands

TBS Report
09 September, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2023, 04:11 pm

Floral pots for your flower plants

What were merely some house projects soon turned into a hobby, and then the seed for a new business

TBS Report
09 September, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2023, 04:11 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In the early months of 2023, Nudrat Meraj, a homemaker and craft enthusiast, started "Pots and Petals by Nudrat" as an online business inspired by her profound love for houseplants and flowers. Nestled in the heart of Dhaka, her story initially began with a passion for revamping old glass jars, jugs and plastic pots for her beautiful succulents and money plants. 

What were merely some house projects soon turned into a hobby, and then the seed of her newfound business with a lot of support and nudging from her dearest husband and beloved daughter. 

Pots and Petals currently has three products: Plant Pots, Glass Jars and Wooden Drawers. 

"All of my work is handmade and ready to order. I think the small details, a little ruggedness and some imperfections of these handmade creations hold a unique charm," said Nudrat.

Painted Glass Jars

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

These versatile glass jars can be used as makeup brush holders, to store dry food items etc. Customers frequently buy them to decorate their tea corners, gift them as party favours, or even to gift pickles in the mango season. "We especially recommend gifting your bridesmaids these beautiful jars in the upcoming wedding season," added Nudrat.

Price: Tk350 

Painted Pots

This brand offers its plant pots starting from 4 inches to 8 inches in diameter. The pots are decoupage products.  These pots are best suited for indoor plants. Handpainted pots can add a personal touch to your indoor gardening and create a unique aesthetic in your home. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Price:  Starting fromTk300 

Wooden Drawers

Colourful, handmade wooden drawers like these can indeed add a charming and rustic touch to various pieces of furniture like dressers or dinner wagons. Perfect for storing your jewellery and even table accessories.  Not only are they functional, but they also enhance the aesthetic appeal of both the furniture and the room they are in. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Price: Starting from Tk2,000

 

Features

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Blending tradition and modernity, the collection featured 100% natural, sustainable, handwoven cotton and jamdani dresses. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka toasts Blue Wrap Project Runway showcasing Bibi Russell’s ‘Thread of Life’

5h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Mirror mirror on the wall, who has the prettiest mirror of them all?

8h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Floral pots for your flower plants

9h | Brands
Cover of Walter Rodney’s ‘How Europe Underdeveloped Africa’

Recent coups in Africa: Why Walter Rodney’s ‘How Europe Underdeveloped Africa’ is still a relevant read

13h | Book Review

More Videos from TBS

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

2h | TBS Stories
Many people are traped under the rubble in Morocco

Many people are traped under the rubble in Morocco

4h | TBS World
Hasina, Modi hold bilateral talks at G-20 Summit

Hasina, Modi hold bilateral talks at G-20 Summit

5h | TBS World
Bangladesh has entered the era of 350cc motorcycles

Bangladesh has entered the era of 350cc motorcycles

9h | TBS Wheels