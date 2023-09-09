Floral pots for your flower plants

In the early months of 2023, Nudrat Meraj, a homemaker and craft enthusiast, started "Pots and Petals by Nudrat" as an online business inspired by her profound love for houseplants and flowers. Nestled in the heart of Dhaka, her story initially began with a passion for revamping old glass jars, jugs and plastic pots for her beautiful succulents and money plants.

What were merely some house projects soon turned into a hobby, and then the seed of her newfound business with a lot of support and nudging from her dearest husband and beloved daughter.

Pots and Petals currently has three products: Plant Pots, Glass Jars and Wooden Drawers.

"All of my work is handmade and ready to order. I think the small details, a little ruggedness and some imperfections of these handmade creations hold a unique charm," said Nudrat.

Painted Glass Jars

Photo: Courtesy

These versatile glass jars can be used as makeup brush holders, to store dry food items etc. Customers frequently buy them to decorate their tea corners, gift them as party favours, or even to gift pickles in the mango season. "We especially recommend gifting your bridesmaids these beautiful jars in the upcoming wedding season," added Nudrat.

Price: Tk350

Painted Pots

This brand offers its plant pots starting from 4 inches to 8 inches in diameter. The pots are decoupage products. These pots are best suited for indoor plants. Handpainted pots can add a personal touch to your indoor gardening and create a unique aesthetic in your home.

Photo: Courtesy

Price: Starting fromTk300

Wooden Drawers

Colourful, handmade wooden drawers like these can indeed add a charming and rustic touch to various pieces of furniture like dressers or dinner wagons. Perfect for storing your jewellery and even table accessories. Not only are they functional, but they also enhance the aesthetic appeal of both the furniture and the room they are in.

Photo: Courtesy

Price: Starting from Tk2,000